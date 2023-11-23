Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos players dish out their Thanksgiving dinner favorites

Nov 23, 2023 at 09:00 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

The Lead

With a four-game winning streak and a move up to second place in the AFC West, the Broncos have plenty to celebrate and be thankful for this Thanksgiving. While Denver is not one of the six teams playing on Thanksgiving Day this season, its players are excited for the chance to spend time with family and eat plenty of food after the day's practice.

Broncos players shared a wide variety of answers about their favorite Thanksgiving food, but mac and cheese was a common answer.

"Mac and cheese, for sure," center Lloyd Cushenberry III said for his optimal Thanksgiving dish. "… [The amount I eat] might be closer to pounds [than ounces], man. It's a lot. I'm looking forward to it."

Cornerback Pat Surtain II shared Cushenberry's enthusiasm for mac and cheese and had a lengthy list of his other favorite Thanksgiving foods. After containing opposing receivers all season, Surtain expressed his doubts that his Thanksgiving dinner plate will be able to contain all of his food choices this holiday season.

"I've got to have yams, mac and cheese, ham," Surtain said. "I'm not a big turkey fan, but I guess you've got to put a turkey on there, too. I've got collard greens. … My plate is going to be overflowing for sure."

Quarterback Russell Wilson said great food was important to him, but he emphasized family time and the mentality of gratitude as his favorite parts of the holiday.

"The best thing is family time, just being thankful," Wilson said. "Every day I get to wake up, I get to come to this building, [I] just [feel] gratitude."

One of his new offensive teammates, right tackle Mike McGlinchey, also said family time will be the highlight of his first Thanksgiving with the Broncos.

Still, McGlinchey added that when the family makes great food, it's a major advantage.

"As long as everybody's around the table, I'm good with it, but I think my favorite dish is probably stuffing," McGlinchey said. "I got really lucky — my wife is a five-star cook. And so that was a nice little perk of the relationship, for sure. I found that out pretty quickly, in like month three or four. … That's the way to a big man's heart, no doubt."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: CB Ja'Quan McMillian describes versatility, playing style after consecutive games with a takeaway

McMillian recovered a fumble and picked off Minnesota's Josh Dobbs in the Broncos' win on Sunday.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL analyst Brian Baldinger breaks down major plays from Broncos' 'Sunday Night Football' victory

Baldinger took a closer look at Broncos' offensive and defensive highlights against the Vikings.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos counting on home-field advantage for prime-time clash against Vikings

Denver will look to challenge the visitors with a raucous environment at Empower Field at Mile High.
news

Mile High Morning: Former teammates, coaches describe DeMarcus Ware's impact in new 'A Football Life' documentary

Ware provided a veteran presence and major boost to the pass rush for Denver's run to Super Bowl 50.
news

Mile High Morning: Why Courtland Sutton's touchdown against Buffalo was no ordinary highlight

Sutton's catch was the least likely completion of the Next Gen Stats era and required heroics across the board.
news

Mile High Morning: Revisiting top ManningCast moments from Broncos' last-second win in Buffalo

Denver's wild win led to some memorable moments from the Manning brothers and their guests.
news

Mile High Morning: The Athletic names Marvin Mims Jr. as midseason All-Rookie team selection

A midseason article by The Athletic included Mims as the best special teamer among all rookies.
news

Mile High Morning: G Quinn Meinerz says offensive line finding cohesiveness and consistency

Meinerz also highlighted the Broncos' improvement in the run game and stopping opposing defensive lines.
news

Mile High Morning: Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown identifies CB Pat Surtain II as NFL's best cornerback

Brown selected Surtain as the league's best cornerback in a recent Fox Sports segment.
news

Mile High Morning: S Justin Simmons confident Broncos can continue winning ways after bye week

Simmons talked about Denver's momentum and outside linebacker Baron Browning's return on NFL Network.
news

Mile High Morning: Revisiting the Broncos' top special teams plays of the first half of the season

Here's a look back at five of the Broncos' exciting special teams highlights from the first eight games.
Advertising