Mile High Morning: Broncos players celebrate Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup championship

The Lead
For the first time since 2016, a championship parade is coming to Denver.
On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche took down the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to secure the franchise's third championship. Like most Denver residents, Broncos players were thrilled to see the Avs take home the Cup.
Below the Fold
In Bucky Brooks' "Scout Notebook" column, he spends a section ranking the top tight ends in NFL history. Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe was ranked third.
"As the O.G. of athletic tight ends in the modern era, Sharpe is on the Mount Rushmore of NFL players at the position," Brooks wrote. "He created mismatches on the perimeter as a jumbo wideout playing in the slot, and opponents were unable find the right combination of personnel or coverage to limit his impact. As the first tight end to amass 10,000 receiving yards in the league while also snagging 60-plus catches in nine of his final 10 seasons, Sharpe is a legend as an ultra-productive playmaker with three Super Bowl rings on the résumé."