Mile High Morning: Broncos partner with local leaders to host gun buyback event

The Lead

The Broncos have helped to make their city safer.

On Saturday, the Broncos partnered with District 5 Denver City Councilmember Amanda Sawyer, Aurora Councilmember Curtis Gardner and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High.

A total of 189 firearms were donated during the event, which afforded individuals complete anonymity as they traded weapons for compensation. Eight of the donated weapons were assault-style weapons, while 109 were semi-automatic weapons.

During the event, which aimed to help reduce gun violence in the Denver area, more than 50 volunteers assisted with the donation process. Those who donated weapons received between $50 to $250 per firearm.

Those who donated did so for a variety of reasons, including the inability to store the gun safely and having a child in their home.

When an individual donated a weapon, they simply drove up to the anonymous buyback station and allowed a trained RAWtools representative to retrieve the unloaded weapon from the trunk or backseat of their vehicle. The collected weapons will be used to create garden tools.

The collection process, though, was just part of Saturday's programming. Following the buyback, the Broncos helped host a public event that featured those impacted by gun violence. Linebacker Baron Browning was among those who attended and heard from both impacted individuals and gun violence awareness and prevention organizations.

Those in attendance also had the opportunity to hammer a gun barrel that had been donated earlier in the day.

The Broncos' effort to help stem gun violence is only beginning. There will be seven more buyback events in 2022, including an April 9 donation opportunity at Aurora Work Center with Mosaic Church.