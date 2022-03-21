Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos partner with local leaders to host gun buyback event

Mar 21, 2022 at 09:50 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

220321_MHM

The Lead

The Broncos have helped to make their city safer.

On Saturday, the Broncos partnered with District 5 Denver City Councilmember Amanda Sawyer, Aurora Councilmember Curtis Gardner and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High.

A total of 189 firearms were donated during the event, which afforded individuals complete anonymity as they traded weapons for compensation. Eight of the donated weapons were assault-style weapons, while 109 were semi-automatic weapons.

During the event, which aimed to help reduce gun violence in the Denver area, more than 50 volunteers assisted with the donation process. Those who donated weapons received between $50 to $250 per firearm.

Those who donated did so for a variety of reasons, including the inability to store the gun safely and having a child in their home.

When an individual donated a weapon, they simply drove up to the anonymous buyback station and allowed a trained RAWtools representative to retrieve the unloaded weapon from the trunk or backseat of their vehicle. The collected weapons will be used to create garden tools.

The collection process, though, was just part of Saturday's programming. Following the buyback, the Broncos helped host a public event that featured those impacted by gun violence. Linebacker Baron Browning was among those who attended and heard from both impacted individuals and gun violence awareness and prevention organizations.

Those in attendance also had the opportunity to hammer a gun barrel that had been donated earlier in the day.

The Broncos' effort to help stem gun violence is only beginning. There will be seven more buyback events in 2022, including an April 9 donation opportunity at Aurora Work Center with Mosaic Church.

For more information, visit www.rawtools.org.

Broncos help curb gun violence via buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
1 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
2 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
3 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
4 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
5 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
6 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
7 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
8 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
9 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
10 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
11 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
12 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
13 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
14 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
15 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
16 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
17 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
18 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
19 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
20 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
21 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
22 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
23 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
24 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
25 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
26 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
27 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
28 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
29 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
30 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
31 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
32 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
33 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
34 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
35 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
36 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
37 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
38 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
39 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
40 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
41 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
42 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
43 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
44 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
45 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
46 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
47 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
48 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
49 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
50 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
51 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
52 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
53 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
54 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
55 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
56 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
57 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
58 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
59 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
60 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.
61 / 61

On Saturday, March 19, the Broncos partnered with local leaders and RAWtools to host a gun buyback event at Empower Field at Mile High. They then hosted subsequent programming about the impact of gun violence in the Denver community.

Gabriel Christus
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Kelly Kleine details path to Broncos front office in NFL.com 'Next Woman Up' series

"If they could learn it, why can't I?" Kleine said.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos jump into top 10 in ESPN, NFL.com power rankings

Denver made 15- and 11-spot jumps in these two power rankings.
news

Mile High Morning: Steve Atwater, Bradley Chubb help Broncos extend first step toward greater presence in Mexico

"This is a very heartwarming experience," Atwater said.
news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning joins Instagram, and Tom Brady extends a warm welcome

Peyton Manning had a big day on Thursday. Not only did the Hall of Fame quarterback celebrate his birthday, but he also joined Instagram.
news

Mile High Morning: Where Broncos' addition of Russell Wilson ranks among offseason QB moves

The Broncos changed their season outlook when they made a blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, but just how much did the deal shake things up?
news

Mile High Morning: Quinn Meinerz details his outlook for Year 2 in Denver with a new offense, new head coach and new quarterback

In his rookie season, Meinerz started nine games and showed great potential with his combination of size and speed.
news

Mile High Morning: Where does Denver's deal for Russell Wilson rank among top trades in Broncos history?

The Broncos changed the NFL landscape last week as they traded for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.
news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at the trade for Russell Wilson

The trade for Russell Wilson is as good a story as it is a trade, as Sam Farmer details for the LA Times.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos Country welcomes Russell Wilson to Denver

Karl Mecklenburg, Steve Atwater and others reacted to Wednesday's news on social media.
news

Mile High Morning: How the Broncos are helping reduce gun violence

"The process ... allows people in communities impacted by gun violence to be a part of that process," RAWtools executive director Mike Martin said.
news

Mile High Morning: Who were the top performers at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

Of the 25 players NFL.com's Nick Shook picked, he identified six as top fits for the Broncos.
Advertising