Mile High Morning: Broncos Owner Sir Lewis Hamilton pursuing greatness on and off the track

The Lead

Broncos Owner Sir Lewis Hamilton is among the most successful drivers in Formula 1 history, but a recent GQ feature explored Hamilton's many interests beyond the grid.

In addition to being a member of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, Hamilton has strong and well-documented interests in both the film and fashion industries. And as Hamilton begins to ponder life after the conclusion of his F1 career, he told GQ Sports' Daniel Riley, he believes his future will feature a strong focus in both areas.

Hamilton said after talking with athletes that included Serena Williams and Michael Jordan, he realized the importance of having a life planned beyond the track, field or court — and that led him to a number of outlets.

"I got serious about finding other things that I was passionate about," Hamilton told GQ Sports.

In the film world, Hamilton once had the opportunity to act in "Top Gun: Maverick," and he is currently working alongside Brad Pitt to create a yet-to-be-named Formula 1 movie.

"It promises to be at minimum the most anticipated racing movie in history; at best, the most authentic, adrenaline-inducing racing movie ever," Riley wrote.

And in the fashion realm, Hamilton has already designed a handful of collections for Tommy Hilfiger and foresees an opportunity to influence the fashion industry at a larger scale.

"I think it's about really working on the idea of: We've really got to send the lift down," Hamilton said.

Of course, Hamilton's career on the track is far from complete. The seven-time world champion would stand alone with another individual championship, and he will look to add to his already historic 103 Grand Prix wins. He will race one more season with Mercedes before joining Ferrari, and Hamilton told Riley that this is "probably the most exciting time in my life."

Whether on or off the track, there's still plenty more Hamilton wants to accomplish.