Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos Owner Greg Penner details takeaways from Year 1, approach with Broncos

Sep 06, 2023 at 09:52 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

230906_Penner

Broncos Owner and CEO Greg Penner has brought a wealth of experience as the chairman of Walmart to his first year leading the Broncos. And while the learning curve for NFL football is significant, Penner has been able to translate the lessons he's learned in the corporate world to running an NFL franchise.

In a feature with the Wall Street Journal, Penner reflected on what he learned since the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group acquired the Broncos last year — and it begins and ends with Denver's fans.

"Your shareholders care about your results and stock price," Penner told Wall Street Journal writer Andrew Beaton. "But what the fans want is the right product on the field, and you're measured every Sunday."

Penner and the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group have been proactive about improving on last season's disappointing result, introducing changes aimed at boosting both the product on the field and the fan experience. The group invested $100 million into upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High and hired Super Bowl-winning Head Coach Sean Payton.

Penner said his approach with the Broncos has mirrored what has sparked success at Walmart.

"The core principles are the same as a place like Walmart which is: you need the right people, you've got to set really high expectations, give the resources and then hold them accountable," Penner said.

The feature also included insight from one of the league's most established and successful owners, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. In a league as difficult as the NFL, Kraft said Penner's experience problem-solving in the corporate world is an invaluable tool in his role as an NFL owner.

"If I'm a Bronco fan, I feel really good that I have people who are custodians of the franchise who are going to do whatever they can to put it in the best position to win," Kraft told the Wall Street Journal.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: NFL PREM1ERE program to celebrate NFL debuts with exclusive patch

Rookies in their first NFL games will wear a special patch and be gifted their game jersey after their performance.
news

Mile High Morning: Former Broncos draft picks among Reese's Senior Bowl 75th team finalists

Ring of Fame center Tom Nalen, inside linebacker Al Wilson, defensive end Elvis Dumervil, fullback Peyton Hillis, quarterback Tim Tebow and outside linebacker Von Miller were among the players the Broncos drafted to be nominated for the honor.

news

Mile High Morning: TE Greg Dulcich discusses goals for 2023 season and HC Sean Payton's offense

In a feature in The Denver Post, Dulcich said he is focusing on team success over individual accolades and a breakout season.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com picks TE Greg Dulcich as Broncos' candidate to reach first Pro Bowl

The second-year tight end flashed star potential in his rookie year and the preseason.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com looks back at impact of Broncos QB John Elway and the quarterback class of 1983

An NFL.com feature explores the accomplishments and impact of the quarterbacks of the 1983 NFL Draft.
news

Mile High Morning: RB Javonte Williams listed among fantasy football breakout candidates in 2023

Williams is looking to return to his 2021 form under new Head Coach Sean Payton.
news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons selected to ESPN's list of top 100 NFL players

The two players added to their offseason honors with top 100 rankings in ESPN's poll.
news

Mile High Morning: Yahoo Sports picks WR Marvin Mims Jr. as a fantasy sleeper to draft

Mims' progress in training camp has impressed coaches and could merit fantasy football consideration.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' rushing attack selected as one of eight units to watch in 2023

The Athletic chose Denver's ground game as a unit that could continue its 2022 momentum.
news

Mile High Morning: Sean Payton details why it was important for the Broncos to include alumni at practice

Head Coach Sean Payton referred to the Broncos' past and present players as "the lifeblood of your program."
news

Mile High Morning: Empower Field at Mile High ranked as one of the NFL's top 10 stadiums

In a poll of The Athletic's NFL writers, Empower Field landed at No. 9 out of 30 NFL stadiums.
Advertising