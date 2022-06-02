Mile High Morning: Broncos' offseason ranked best in the NFL by ESPN

The Lead

As NFL teams continue to prepare for the season, ESPN's Bill Barnwell has ranked each team's offseason "relative to its situation the day after the Super Bowl." After adding quarterback Russell Wilson and making a couple splashes in free agency, the Broncos came away with the top spot.

"The Broncos will be thinner after sending two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-rounder and three players for Wilson and a fourth-rounder, but Wilson gives them a bona fide superstar at the most important position in sports," Barnwell wrote. "It's one of the biggest upgrades any team made at any position this offseason."

In addition to Wilson, the Broncos also made significant acquisitions on defense, beginning with the signings of outside linebacker Randy Gregory and defensive tackle D.J. Jones — though the decisions in the secondary also were highly regarded.