Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos' offense aiming for consistency against Kansas City

Oct 12, 2023 at 09:00 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

231012_McGlinchey

The Lead

Ahead of the Broncos' first primetime game of the season, right tackle Mike McGlinchey recalled one of his past matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs on a national stage. McGlinchey faced the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV as a member of the 49ers, and he knows the challenge their defense can pose.

"I've certainly been familiar with them in big games before," McGlinchey said after Tuesday's practice. "[They're an] extremely talented group. They do a lot of different things on the defensive side of the ball, they pressure quite a bit and they have playmakers at every level of their defense."

McGlinchey said technique and continuing to advance the ball with positive plays will be crucial on Thursday night.

"[They] definitely present a challenge for us," McGlinchey said. "We have to make sure no matter what play is called, we're on our p's and q's [and our] technique is sound — and I think the biggest thing is you have to keep in front of the chains and keep the chains moving." 

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. also stressed the importance of finding a rhythm on offense.

"Just kind of executing the play calling and also staying ahead of the [chains]," Mims said of the keys to finding success. "[Avoiding] penalties [is a priority], also. As long as we can stay ahead of the down and yardage, we'll be fine."

Communication has been another priority for the Denver offense through the first five weeks and will become even more important at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, a venue known for its record-breaking crowd noise and disruptive effect on opposing offenses.

Preparation for that challenge comes through dedicated practice with communication through the week, according to McGlinchey.

"Obviously, the silent count in a crowd like this [is important]," McGlinchey said. "… This is probably a top two or three stadium to play in, in terms of noise and in terms of environment. It's a lot of fun playing in Kansas City, but it makes it a little bit harder to communicate on offense. You've got to practice that throughout the week."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Colorado Sports Hall of Fame elects former Broncos DE Barney Chavous to Class of 2024

Chavous played for the Broncos for 13 seasons and was a key member of Denver's Orange Crush defense.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II snatches his first interception of 2023, keeps focus ahead on Kansas City

Surtain put his exceptional ball skills on display once again with a red-zone interception of the Jets' Zach Wilson in the fourth quarter.
news

Mile High Morning: Denver receivers looking forward to challenge against Jets' secondary

Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims Jr. said execution will be crucial against New York's talented unit.
news

Mile High Morning: Brandon Johnson off to hot start in second season

Through the team's first four games, Johnson is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with three, and he's totaled 113 yards on seven receptions.
news

Mile High Morning: RB Jaleel McLaughlin makes GMFB's 'Fabulous Five' list of top rookie performances

"Good Morning Football" selected McLaughlin as a standout performer in Week 4.
news

Mile High Morning: K Wil Lutz earns game ball after game-winning 51-yard field goal against Bears

Lutz said he was grateful for the opportunity to attempt such an important kick and praised Denver's resilience.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' rookies impress as Denver rallies for first win of 2023

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. emerged as difference-makers in the Broncos' win.
news

Mile High Morning: How Denver's last game in Chicago proved pivotal on road to Super Bowl 50 title

A pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Brock Osweiler and a stout defense proved to be the difference in the team's 2015 matchup.
news

Mile High Morning: ILB Alex Singleton looking to establish momentum against Chicago

Singleton said Sunday's game against the Bears will be a chance to "get it done and get rolling."
news

Mile High Morning: WR Marvin Mims Jr. nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week award following kick-return touchdown

Mims made a splash in Miami with 73 reception yards and a 99-yard kick-return touchdown.
news

Mile High Morning: OC Joe Lombardi evaluates run-game performance through two weeks

Lombardi said game situations have dictated a more pass-heavy approach against Las Vegas and Washington.
Advertising