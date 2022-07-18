Mile High Morning: Broncos move into top 10 on PFF's offseason power rankings

The Lead

We may still be eight weeks away from the Broncos' regular-season opener, but it's not too early to try to get a sense of where the team sits among its peers, and for that we have Pro Football Focus' new power rankings.

Denver makes a good showing at No. 7, placed solidly in the "Could Be Their Year" tier.

"Denver catapulted itself into the contenders by trading for Russell Wilson, giving them their first legitimate championship-caliber passer since Peyton Manning," Sam Monson wrote. "Denver now has to craft an offense that gets the most out of Wilson while doing so without running into the same issues that the Seattle Seahawks had. Can Wilson be unleashed to be the best version of himself without eschewing too much of the quick, routine passes to make the offense among the league's best?"

The answer to that question will become clearer in the months to come, but for now, The Athletic's Nick Kosmider has identified five keys to unlocking that potential.

First on the list is something the Broncos have been missing for a while: embracing the deep ball.

"It might sound obvious," Kosmider wrote. "Let the gifted arm of Wilson lead the charge for the offense. But Seattle's success with that weapon during the first half of the 2020 season was a collaboration between a quarterback's talent, sound play calling and the emergence of one of the game's top young wide receivers in [D.K.] Metcalf, who caught touchdown passes of 38, 54 and 29 yards during that 5-0 blitz."