Mile High Morning: Broncos improve in NFLPA survey, Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group receives 'A' grade

Feb 29, 2024 at 08:29 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

The Lead

In the second edition of the NFL Players Association's annual survey, the Broncos improved four spots in their overall ranking and saw the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group rank fifth among all ownership groups.

The Broncos placed 16th in the survey, which anonymously polled more than 1,700 players across the league from Aug. 26-Nov. 16.

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group was one of seven teams to receive at least an A grade in the owner category, and Owner & CEO Greg Penner received a 9.6 rating out of 10 when players were asked to consider his willingness to invest in facilities. That mark also ranked fifth among all owners.

Head Coach Sean Payton also received strong marks, as he was one of 19 coaches to receive at least an A-minus rating. He placed 17th among all coaches.

The Broncos also ranked in the top 10 in team travel (10th, B-minus rating), food/cafeteria (10th, B rating) and nutritionist/dietician (7th, B-plus rating). Ninety-seven percent of players said they received an individual nutrition plan, which ranked second in the league.

Denver's lowest mark came in its D rating for its locker room, which was credited to the lack of space. The survey, though, did note the Broncos' plan to build a start-of-the-art practice facility, which will significantly increase the size of the Broncos' locker room and other player-used spaces.

For more on how the Broncos fared in the 2024 NFLPA survey, click here.

news

Mile High Morning: Rich 'Tombstone' Jackson, Rick Upchurch honored among top players not yet in Pro Football Hall of Fame

A pair of Broncos Ring of Famers made the Talk of Fame Two list.
news

Mile High Morning: Dan Marino picks John Elway for his quarterback Mount Rushmore

Marino's Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks includes several of his contemporaries, including the legendary Broncos signal caller.
news

Mile High Morning: Colorado native Ben Garland reflects on tenure with Air Force, Broncos

"You're talking about a kid born and raised in Colorado, playing for the team of his dreams," Garland said.
news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons to serve as honorary captain for 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl

Before the 2024 NFL Combine begins on Feb. 27, scouts will have their eyes on the HBCU Legacy Bowl to search for future NFL talent.
news

Mile High Morning: Shannon Sharpe, Peyton Manning teaming up to coach in 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Two former Broncos greats are heading to Indianapolis to lead a team of celebrities on the hardwood.
news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning, John Elway highlighted in Super Bowl LVIII program feature story on championship quarterbacks

In the official game program for Super Bowl LVIII, the Broncos' two world championship-winning quarterbacks are recognized for their athletic and mental prowess under center.
news

Mile High Morning: John Elway shares keys to becoming back-to-back champion

Appearing on "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" on Sirius XM, John Elway spoke to the difficulty of being one of two teams in the last 25 years to win back-to-back championships.
news

Mile High Morning: The stories that accompany the Broncos' Super Bowl rings

A recent ESPN feature offered a story for each of the 57 existing championship rings.
news

Mile High Morning: Honoring Broncos Ring of Famers who attended HBCUs

Ring of Famers Shannon Sharpe, Rich "Tombstone" Jackson and Billy Thompson all attended HBCUs before carving out fantastic careers in Denver.
news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports identifies Courtland Sutton as Broncos' 2023 MVP

"Courtland Sutton was a fantastic weapon for the Broncos in 2023," CBS Sports wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos fan and Grammy Award-winner Tiësto to serve as first in-game DJ for Super Bowl LVIII

The worldwide icon has long been a Broncos fan and has attended several Broncos games in Denver.
