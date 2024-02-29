Mile High Morning: Broncos improve in NFLPA survey, Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group receives 'A' grade

The Lead

In the second edition of the NFL Players Association's annual survey, the Broncos improved four spots in their overall ranking and saw the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group rank fifth among all ownership groups.

The Broncos placed 16th in the survey, which anonymously polled more than 1,700 players across the league from Aug. 26-Nov. 16.

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group was one of seven teams to receive at least an A grade in the owner category, and Owner & CEO Greg Penner received a 9.6 rating out of 10 when players were asked to consider his willingness to invest in facilities. That mark also ranked fifth among all owners.

Head Coach Sean Payton also received strong marks, as he was one of 19 coaches to receive at least an A-minus rating. He placed 17th among all coaches.

The Broncos also ranked in the top 10 in team travel (10th, B-minus rating), food/cafeteria (10th, B rating) and nutritionist/dietician (7th, B-plus rating). Ninety-seven percent of players said they received an individual nutrition plan, which ranked second in the league.

Denver's lowest mark came in its D rating for its locker room, which was credited to the lack of space. The survey, though, did note the Broncos' plan to build a start-of-the-art practice facility, which will significantly increase the size of the Broncos' locker room and other player-used spaces.