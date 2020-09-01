Mile High Morning: Broncos have NFL's top young offensive core, per CBS Sports ranking

The Lead
You know it, I know it — all of Broncos Country knows it: The Broncos' young talent on offense is arguably the most highly anticipated part about the team's upcoming season.
But it's not just faithful fans who have taken note.
In ranking the NFL's top 10 young offensive cores, CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso came to the conclusion that no other team could beat out the Broncos in this arena.
The rules were simple: quarterbacks must have previously accrued no more than four seasons, no more than three for receivers and tight ends and no more than two for running backs. Given those constraints, the Broncos' group includes Drew Lock, Phillip Lindsay, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam.
"Giddy. Up," Trapasso wrote. "It won't just be Denver's thin air that'll test the conditioning of secondaries of Broncos' opponents. Denver is fast on offense. Really fast."
After citing the 40-yard-dash times for Jeudy, Fant, Okwuegbunam and Sutton, as well as estimating a probably time for Hamler, who missed the 2020 Scouting Combine, Trapasso explains why this collection of talent beat out the likes of the Cowboys, Ravens and the rest of the league.
"Denver's receiving group is filled with unique talents," Trapasso wrote. "We know Lindsay is a capable, lightning-quick back who runs with more aggression than most 5-8, 190-pound ball carriers. The Broncos, and Lock, are set up amazingly to be very dangerous on offense for a very long time."
Below the Fold
Week 1 can't here fast enough. In the newest edition of Football Morning in America, NBC Sports' Peter King focused on the Broncos' opponent for the season opener, the Tennessee Titans, who are hoping to continue their success from a postseason run that had them one game away from the Super Bowl. "Just because we got to the AFC Championship Game, it means absolutely nothing when we kick off [in Week 1] against Denver," Titans offensive coordinator Fred Smith said. "That to me is why it's the greatest game in professional sports. It's the biggest challenge."
Fans in the Denver area can re-watch the entirety of the Broncos' third championship victory on Thursday as the "Broncos Thrilogy" comes to an end on 9NEWS. The thrilling conclusion to the 2015 season will are on KTVD-Channel 20 at 6 p.m. MT.