Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos finish third on list of NFL's best offseasons

May 22, 2020 at 09:10 AM
200521_MHM_use
Denver Broncos

The Lead

Over the previous few days, ESPN's Bill Barnwell has ranked every team's offseason from worst to best. During the first few days of the series of articles, the Broncos were nowhere to be found.

Finally, on Thursday, Barnwell released his top eight offseasons in the NFL. Denver made the medal stand, as the Broncos came in as the third-place finisher. Only the Buccaneers and Browns finished above the Broncos.

"In a world in which we don't really know whether Drew Lock is a viable NFL starter, John Elway did the best thing any general manager can do for a young, questionable quarterback: Go out and get playmakers for him," Barnwell wrote.

Barnwell listed the Broncos' moves to draft Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, sign Melvin Gordon and Graham Glasgow and hire Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur as moves he liked on the offensive side of the ball. He also praised the moves to trade for A.J. Bouye and Jurrell Casey and sign Shelby Harris to a team-friendly deal.

His only gripes were that Gordon's contract may have been a bit pricy and that John Elway didn't bring in more competition at offensive tackle.

Third place, though, isn't too shabby.

Soon enough, we'll be able to see how those moves translate to the field.

Below the Fold

Our own Phil Milani chatted with Ring of Fame wide receiver Rod Smith, who broke down college film of Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Tyrie Cleveland.

Bleacher Report predicted stats for every starting quarterback in 2020. What do you think of the stat line they came up with for Drew Lock?

NFL.com's Marc Sessler says the Broncos are sizzling in his latest edition of Hot or Not.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Why the Broncos' run game could help Russell Wilson have a career year

The Athletic's Nick Kosmider dives into the numbers to look at why Wilson needs an efficient rushing attack to help him play at his best.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com's 'State of the Roster' breaks down Broncos' big stars and big questions

"Giving up multiple first-round picks and established players for someone like Russell Wilson is a championship move," Adam Rank writes.

news

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams earns high praise in top-10 RB ranking from ESPN

"You can't get him on the ground, can't tackle him," an NFL personnel official told ESPN. "That kid is really good."

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Russell Wilson make ESPN's top-10 position rankings

An NFL personnel evaluator said Surtain is a "unicorn in the sense that he's supremely talented, has great football IQ and works hard."

news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons picked as NFL's top safety in 2022 by ESPN panel of executives, coaches and players

"He's got the ideal range and size to handle everything," a scout for an AFC team told ESPN.

news

Mile High Morning: The quotes that help make the Hall of Fame cases for Gradishar, Reeves and Shanahan

Each of the three have a great case, and over the years, many of the game's great players, coaches and reporters have said why.

news

Mile High Morning: Which Broncos team is the best in franchise history?

Denver has plenty of great teams to choose from, but one stands out from the rest.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos defense has 'a chance to be special,' Bradley Chubb says

Chubb also told Denver7's Troy Renck that he feels ready for a rebound season: "The dam has to break at some point."

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com projects two Broncos to make 2022 All-Rookie Team

"[Washington] will bring the excitement that Denver's special teams units have sorely lacked," Chad Reuter wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Could Tim Patrick be on the cusp of a Pro Bowl season?

"[N]o Denver pass-catcher has been more dependable in the last couple of years than Patrick," Nick Shook wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson leads NFL in jersey sales in 2022, and a look at his European expedition

Just a few months into his tenure as a Bronco, Wilson is already leading the league in one category.

news

Mile High Morning: 'Good Morning Football' debates whether the Broncos' running back tandem is the league's best

"Every time they get the ball … they're punishing you and they're doing it with a smile," Will Selva said.

Advertising