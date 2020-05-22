Mile High Morning: Broncos finish third on list of NFL's best offseasons

The Lead

Over the previous few days, ESPN's Bill Barnwell has ranked every team's offseason from worst to best. During the first few days of the series of articles, the Broncos were nowhere to be found.

Finally, on Thursday, Barnwell released his top eight offseasons in the NFL. Denver made the medal stand, as the Broncos came in as the third-place finisher. Only the Buccaneers and Browns finished above the Broncos.

"In a world in which we don't really know whether Drew Lock is a viable NFL starter, John Elway did the best thing any general manager can do for a young, questionable quarterback: Go out and get playmakers for him," Barnwell wrote.

Barnwell listed the Broncos' moves to draft Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, sign Melvin Gordon and Graham Glasgow and hire Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur as moves he liked on the offensive side of the ball. He also praised the moves to trade for A.J. Bouye and Jurrell Casey and sign Shelby Harris to a team-friendly deal.

His only gripes were that Gordon's contract may have been a bit pricy and that John Elway didn't bring in more competition at offensive tackle.

Third place, though, isn't too shabby.