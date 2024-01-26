Mile High Morning: Broncos fan and Grammy Award-winner Tiësto to serve as first in-game DJ for Super Bowl LVIII

The Lead

A Grammy Award-winning Broncos fan will have the aux cord for Super Bowl LVIII.

Tiësto, a platinum-certified artist, will serve as the first in-game DJ for a Super Bowl when he plays during breaks in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. He will also play a set before the game as players warm up and fans arrive at Allegiant Stadium.

"Each year, we look to elevate the in-stadium experience for our fans, and with our first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, it seems only fitting to embrace the legacy of iconic DJs in this city by having Tiësto bring his signature style to our biggest event," said Tim Tubito, director of event presentation and content at the NFL. "As one of the most influential DJ/producers who helped define the culture of Las Vegas and electronic music around the world, Tiësto is the perfect artist to help us create an unforgettable game-day experience for our fans, players and viewers everywhere."

Tiësto has sold more than 36 million albums, recorded six Billboard "Hot 100" hits and has notched more than 11 billion total streams.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Super Bowl LVIII!" Tiësto said in a statement. "And it's even more incredible that it's in my favorite place - Las Vegas. Thank you to the NFL for having me. I cannot wait to party with you all at the big game!"

The worldwide icon has long been a Broncos fan and has attended several Broncos games in Denver. And while Tiësto will serve as the game's DJ, he commented that he preferred the AFC representative were from Denver instead of Baltimore or Kansas City.