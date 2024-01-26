Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos fan and Grammy Award-winner Tiësto to serve as first in-game DJ for Super Bowl LVIII

Jan 26, 2024 at 11:02 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

240126_tiesto

The Lead

A Grammy Award-winning Broncos fan will have the aux cord for Super Bowl LVIII.

Tiësto, a platinum-certified artist, will serve as the first in-game DJ for a Super Bowl when he plays during breaks in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. He will also play a set before the game as players warm up and fans arrive at Allegiant Stadium.

"Each year, we look to elevate the in-stadium experience for our fans, and with our first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, it seems only fitting to embrace the legacy of iconic DJs in this city by having Tiësto bring his signature style to our biggest event," said Tim Tubito, director of event presentation and content at the NFL. "As one of the most influential DJ/producers who helped define the culture of Las Vegas and electronic music around the world, Tiësto is the perfect artist to help us create an unforgettable game-day experience for our fans, players and viewers everywhere."

Tiësto has sold more than 36 million albums, recorded six Billboard "Hot 100" hits and has notched more than 11 billion total streams.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Super Bowl LVIII!" Tiësto said in a statement. "And it's even more incredible that it's in my favorite place - Las Vegas. Thank you to the NFL for having me. I cannot wait to party with you all at the big game!"

The worldwide icon has long been a Broncos fan and has attended several Broncos games in Denver. And while Tiësto will serve as the game's DJ, he commented that he preferred the AFC representative were from Denver instead of Baltimore or Kansas City.

"Thank youuu wish you guys were in it!! 🔥," Tiësto's official account wrote on the Broncos' Instagram post.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com identifies G Quinn Meinerz as Broncos' unsung hero

For the Broncos, NFL.com tabbed a key piece in the interior of Denver's offensive line.
news

Mile High Morning: How ILB Alex Singleton represented his sister and Special Olympics during a record-setting season

"My support for Special Olympics changed so much in my life," Singleton said.
news

Mile High Morning: Davis Webb, Zack Grossi, Logan Kilgore to coach pre-draft college all-star games

Quarterback Coach Davis Webb will coach at the East-West Shrine Bowl, while Offensive Quality Control coaches Zack Grossi and Logan Kilgore will coach at this year's Senior Bowl.
news

Mile High Morning: ESPN ranks CB Pat Surtain II, T Garett Bolles on 100-player MVP ballot

Surtain and Bolles ranked 42nd and 52nd, respectively, on ESPN's Seth Walder's list of the top 100 MVP candidates from 2023.
news

Mile High Morning: Former Bronco Ebenezer Ekuban discusses triumphs and camaraderie of his Denver career

Ekuban, the first NFL player from Ghana, talked about his unique football journey on the "Cut Fired Traded Retired" podcast.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' 'really good rookie class' flashes potential in first season in Denver

Denver's rookie class made an impact on all three units and showed why it will be an integral part of the Broncos' future.
news

Mile High Morning: 'Good Morning Football' ranks WR Courtland Sutton's toe-tap grab as one of season's coolest plays

Sutton's incredible touchdown against the Bills on "Monday Night Football" made analyst Peter Schrager's "Cool Plays, Bro" segment.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos earn top-10 finish in NFL special teams rankings for first time since 2015

Rick Gosselin, a Pro Football Hall of Fame voter and longtime NFL writer, released his annual ranking of all 32 clubs on Friday, and the Broncos checked in with the seventh-best unit.
news

Mile High Morning: Nearly four decades later, the legacy of 'The Drive' still shines

On Jan. 11, 1987, quarterback John Elway engineered one of the most memorable moments in Broncos history.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II nominated for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award for his charitable impact

Surtain received the Week 14 NFLPA Community MVP award for his investments into education in the Denver community.
news

Mile High Morning: FB Michael Burton selected to PFF's 2023 All-Pro team

Burton made a difference in the run game for the Broncos in his first season in Denver.
Advertising