Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Only two Broncos on ESPN's 2020 NFL Rank, but two more tabbed as 2021 locks

Sep 02, 2020 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

200902_mhm

The Lead

As the Broncos hope to improve their standing in the league following a 7-9 season in 2019, it should come as little surprise that the team didn't get much love in league-wide individual player rankings.

That remains the case for the Broncos in ESPN's 2020 NFL Rank installment, in which 46 ESPN NFL experts voted on who they think will be the top 100 players during the upcoming season. Only Von Miller (No. 46) and Justin Simmons (No. 92) made the list.

"If Miller has his way, this ranking will look far too low by the time December rolls around," Jeff Legwold wrote. "Miller was so frustrated with the 2019 season that he was already back working out just 72 hours after the season ended. He has flashed plenty of power and speed in the early going at training camp, and Jurrell Casey's arrival and Bradley Chubb's return from an ACL tear will also give the Broncos more options with Miller."

As for Simmons, ESPN cited a statistic that showed "Simmons had the second-lowest NFL passer rating allowed (34.7) when targeted as the nearest defender in coverage last season among those with at least 40 targets."

More Broncos could appear on the list next year, though. Asked to select one player who missed the cut this year but will be a lock in 2021, Jeremy Fowler picked Courtland Sutton and Field Yates picked Bradley Chubb.

Of Sutton, Fowler wrote: "Many evaluators believe Sutton is a top-10 receiver right now thanks to his prototypical size (6-foot-4, 216 pounds), speed and rare ability to make contested catches. And QB Drew Lock is willing to gamble with deep passes into tight coverage, which will help Sutton's bottom line."

And of Chubb, Yates wrote: "The number of players who have reverted to form following an ACL tear is more than enough evidence to believe Chubb will put the injury behind him, which should lead to double-digit sack seasons regularly. He and Von Miller will be in the conversation for the best edge rushing duo in football this season."

Below the Fold

I'm afraid the Broncos didn't get much more love from NFL.com in their season award predictions. Jerry Jeudy tied for third place for Offensive Rookie of the Year with three votes (Thank you, Maurice Jones-Drew, Adam Rank and Gregg Rosenthal) and Lance Zierlein was the only person to vote for Bradley Chubb for Comeback Player of the Year.

During training camp, every defensive back seems quiet compared to Kareem Jackson, but A.J. Bouye is something of a silent assassin for the defense, as Denver7's Troy Renck writes. "Watch Bouye at practice, and his football IQ reveals itself. He is consistently in the right spot, and holds his own in frequent matchups with Pro Bowl receiver Courtland Sutton."

The Unclassifieds

View this post on Instagram

Bucking Broncos....... #LightEmUp

A post shared by Alexander J Johnson (@alexander45johnson) on

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning to join ESPN's 'College GameDay' as guest picker ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game

Manning played at Tennessee from 1994 to 1997, earning All-America honors and finishing as the runner-up to the Heisman Trophy after leading the Vols to the SEC title as a senior.

news

Mile High Morning: How the Broncos' offensive line can step up to replace Garett Bolles

"[Bolles and Dalton Risner] had started 48 of 54 games next to each other since the beginning of the 2019 season, but Risner will have a new neighbor on the left side of the Denver line going forward," the Denver Post's Parker Gabriel wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II reflects on his two-interception game against the Chargers as a rookie

"Each and every week, I expect to make big plays, so that game happened to be one of my biggest games," Surtain said. "I just step in and expect the best."

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at the start of President Damani Leech's tenure with the Broncos

"As chief operating officer of NFL International before joining the Broncos, Leech worked in a strategically important division that also brought him into near-daily contact with numerous clubs as the league's international home marketing area program came into focus," Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Caden Sterns steps up for Broncos in Justin Simmons' absence

"Sterns put an exclamation point on his performance during Simmons' absence with the first multi-interception game of his career in Thursday's overtime loss to the Colts," the Denver Post's Kyle Newman wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at Kelly Kleine's journey to Denver and her goals for the future

"It's been a journey that's included overcoming self-doubt, a lack of female representation and seizing opportunities through a skill set and work ethic that have earned her the respect and trust of her peers," ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Football Outsiders breaks down why Pat Surtain II is 'the best cornerback in the NFL right now'

"No caveats, no qualifiers, no additional clauses: nobody is playing the position better than Surtain," Football Outsiders' Derrik Klassen wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: After Randy Gregory's injury, Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto have big shoes to fill

"With Baron, I just know he's going to fill into that role and do the same things," Bradley Chubb said.

news

Mile High Morning: A look at the Broncos' recent success vs. the Colts

If the Broncos can get a win on Thursday, they can further push the series in their favor in recent memory and continue an impressive run against the Colts in Denver.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Montrell Washington among bright spots from loss to Raiders

"We had those times in the game where we had prime field position, and we took advantage of a couple of those," Courtland Sutton said after the game.

news

Mile High Morning: Kareem Jackson gives insight into his game-day fashion

"On a day where we travel, I look forward to going into my closet and pulling out a nice suit," Jackson said.

news

Mile High Morning: Courtland Sutton on pace for a career year in 2022

"Whatever the reasons for last season's struggles on deep passes, there has been an abrupt change in 2022," The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote.

Advertising