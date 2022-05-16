Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos earn an A in Pro Football Focus' offseason grades

May 16, 2022 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220516_mhm

The Lead

With the main components of the NFL offseason behind us, Pro Football Focus is ready to hand out grades to each team on their roster reconstructions, and the Broncos have a report card they can be proud of.

Denver is one of just three teams to receive an A.

"Few teams made a bigger move in the offseason than the Broncos, who finally found a franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson via trade," Sam Monson wrote. "Last offseason, this roster was an elite quarterback away from contending, and while it isn't quite the same roster, they will be hoping that enough of the important pieces remain so that the same thing is true."

In addition to the overall offseason grade, PFF also graded how the teams did in free agency and the draft.

The Broncos received an "Above Average" in free agency and a B plus in the draft, having added a star quarterback, great pass-rushers and depth at tight end.

"In the draft, Denver added another pass-rush specialist in Nik Bonitto, who owns the best pass-rush win rate of any pass rusher in the draft class over the last two years," Monson wrote. "Greg Dulcich adds depth to that tight end room again, and now Denver has to hope that it has the system in place to maximize Wilson."

Below the Fold

Cynthia Frelund's new win total projections for NFL.com put the Broncos at 9.2 wins, but that still places them in the playoffs.

"My models are slightly more bearish on the Broncos than many other prognostications, in large part due to the overall difficulty of the division and the fact that they must face the Chiefs late in the season (Weeks 14 and 17), typically when we see Kansas City come into form," Frelund wrote. "That said, the front of their schedule gives Denver the chance to be the last unbeaten this year (even with a Week 4 matchup at Las Vegas). While it's most probable that the Broncos are 5-3 heading into their Week 9 bye, they go 8-0 in 10.1 percent of my model's simulations. FYI: This doesn't mean they will only win 4.2 more games after their bye; rather, that they are strongly favored (which I define as a win probability greater than 57 percent) in four of their first eight games (vs. the Seahawks, Texans, Jets and Jaguars) and have better than 71 percent odds of winning at least one more game before their bye."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson is 'the piece that we needed,' John Elway says

"It's great to see the fan base energized again, and we've got a chance to compete in that AFC West," Elway said.

news

Mile High Morning: Jerry Jeudy picked by ESPN as Broncos' top fantasy-football sleeper

"[A] quarterback who can consistently get him the ball, on time, should fuel plenty of improvement in his production," Jeff Legwold wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports' La Canfora predicts an MVP season for Russell Wilson

"I see Denver as being a very real factor in a loaded AFC, and Russ is going to get his cookies," La Canfora writes.

news

Mile High Morning: Anonymous NFL scouts/execs applaud Broncos' selection of TE Greg Dulcich

"[I]n the pass game, there's some really good stuff," a scout told ESPN. "He's a route runner."

news

Mile High Morning: An early preview of storylines for the Broncos' trip to London to face the Jaguars

"I expect we'll see a high-flying Denver Broncos offense and we'll see what that Jacksonville Jaguars front seven looks like with some key new additions," Daniel Jeremiah said.

news

Mile High Morning: Nik Bonitto picked by Daniel Jeremiah as best value selection of the second round

Based on Jeremiah's ranking of the top 150 prospects, no team got better value in the second round.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson joins 'Good Morning Football' to discuss Denver's game in London, return to Seattle as a Bronco

"It feels like an international Super Bowl, in a way," Wilson said.

news

Mile High Morning: Fourth annual Denver Day of Service one month away

"Denver and its residents have shown a resiliency and commitment to each other and Denver Day of Service is an opportunity to celebrate that together," V.P. of Community Development Allie Engelken says.

news

Mile High Morning: Draft grades for the Broncos' 2022 class

"Even with reduced resources following the Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos did reasonably well," The Washington Post's Mark Maske wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Without a first-round pick, Broncos revel in having Russell Wilson instead

As The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote, "Nobody dines on $100 filet mignon and then regrets not ordering the meatloaf."

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning announces scholarship endowment in memory of Demaryius Thomas

Through this scholarship to Georgia Tech, Demaryius will have a lasting impact on deserving youth from his hometown area who can follow in his footsteps and accomplish great things in life," Manning said.

Advertising