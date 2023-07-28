Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos DT D.J. Jones praises teammates on the defensive line heading into training camp

Jul 28, 2023 at 09:00 AM
The Lead

As defensive tackle D.J. Jones enters his second season in Denver, he's one of the key contributors on the Broncos' defense. And after missing the final two games of the 2022 season, he's enjoyed his return to the field.

"It's been a blessing to be back on the field with my teammates," Jones said. "I haven't played since last December, so it feels great."

Coming off a season in which he started 15 games and tallied two sacks, six passes defensed and 34 total tackles, Jones said the defense's approach to 2023 is to play "relentless" football and anticipates a big season for his unit. The line will also feature former Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen and defensive lineman Mike Purcell, who is currently on the Non-Football Injury list.

The Broncos made one of their biggest moves of the offseason on the defensive line in signing Allen, a talented pass rusher to play alongside Jones.

Jones sees his pairing with Allen as a great fit and praised Allen's pass-rushing abilities.

"He can play everywhere," Jones said of Allen. "I love playing with him. He's twitchy, similar to myself, similar to some players we've had. I think we play well together and complement each other very well."

Purcell is still awaiting his return to on-field action, but Jones said that Purcell's contributions are essential to the defensive line's identity.

"To me, Mike is the core," Jones said. "Mike is a dominant nose [tackle], immovable, and he'll allow myself to play [the] three [technique], Zach to play [the] four [technique] and other guys to roll in. I can't wait to get him back."

