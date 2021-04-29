Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos Draft Live show to give fans exclusive access and commentary during Days 1 and 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2021
Ben Swanson

It's finally draft day, and you know what that means: In just a matter of hours, it'll be time to run downstairs and see what General Manager George Paton wrapped up and put under the tree for us!

Over the first two days of the draft, you can follow the excitement with the Broncos Draft Live show presented by Bud Light, our live show featuring exclusive interviews, analysis and access. The show will air on the Broncos' YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as here on DenverBroncos.com.

It begins tonight at 5 p.m. MT with an hour-long preview of the draft to get fans ready for the possibilities as the Broncos prepare to make a selection with the ninth-overall pick — or to trade for other opportunities. After a break when the draft begins, fans can tune back in when the Broncos are on the clock for reaction to the pick from General Manager George Paton and Head Coach Vic Fangio, analysis from Broncos insiders and other special guests.

Over the course of the evening, be sure to also check back for exclusive behind-the-scenes content here on DenverBroncos.com — including access inside the war room during the night of the draft.

Then, the next day, the draft will turn to the second and third rounds and we'll turn to the second day of our live show, which begins at 4 p.m. MT. The two-hour program will include commentary from Broncos players, alumni and media, as well as more interviews with Paton, Fangio and the team's first-round pick.

Click here for more information on the show's programming and fan contests.

The Broncos could still draft a quarterback tonight, but their move to acquire veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday could give the team additional flexibility this season, as Cody Benjamin writes for CBS Sports. "By adding Bridgewater, the Broncos have simply raised the collective floor of the QB room, while retaining the possibility of a Lock breakout," Benjamin wrote.

It's time for the exciting conclusion to the saga of Tim Patrick's night babysitting for Garett Bolles! As we detailed previously, the Bolles family asked Patrick to watch their young son, Kingston, back in 2017, and it didn't go very well. Utah’s “UBoyz” podcast is back now with Bolles' side of the story.

