Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos' demonstrate ability to bounce back in win vs. Chargers

Dec 11, 2023 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

231211_MHM

The Lead

In the wake of a Week 13 loss to the Texans, a slew of Broncos spoke about how the issues that plagued them were correctable.

They pledged to fix the mistakes that cropped up, and they did just that in a resounding Week 14 win that put Denver back in the win column.

As tackle Mike McGlinchey said after Denver's 24-7 win, the ability to succeed on Sunday began during the week.

"It's obviously huge," McGlinchey said of bouncing back. "You can't let losing become a streak, right? You've got to flush it and move on and lock into the next play so it doesn't keep happening. We did well with that this week. I thought our mindset was great, I thought our preparation was great, and I'm very proud of the way we came out today and dominated the football game."

Quarterback Russell Wilson, who threw a pair of touchdowns in Denver's win, said Sunday's performance was representative of who the Broncos have been in recent weeks.

"The truth is, in our season we're 5-1 over the past six weeks and now 6-1," Wilson said. "… I kept telling the guys that, early in the week, that's the reality. That's the truth of the past seven weeks, now we're 6-1 and I think there's great belief. [I] told the guys in the huddle before [taking] the last knee, stay humble and hungry, let's keep going. We're not even at our best yet, and that's a good thing."

With the win, the Broncos kept pace in a crowded AFC wild-card race that currently features six teams that hold a 7-6 record.

"It means a lot," wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said of earning a victory. "This was a big game for us. It was a must-win. Coming in here after a loss and getting it done was huge for the team."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: CB Ja'Quan McMillian, S P.J. Locke emerging as dangerous blitzers and playmakers in the secondary

The two defensive backs, both former undrafted free agents, have showcased uncommon versatility and speed this season.
news

Mile High Morning: Mizel Institute to honor Hall of Famer Peyton Manning with 2024 Community Enrichment Award

Along with his on-field heroics as a Bronco, Manning has made a lasting impact on the Colorado community.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos partner with NFL Mexico to host flag football championship in Monterrey, Mexico

Thirty-two teams competed in the 12U Tochito Flag Football National Tournament in Monterrey.
news

Mile High Morning: Resilience through adversity defines S Delarrin Turner-Yell's NFL journey

A profile from journalist Tyler Dunne details Turner-Yell's miraculous story, from a premature birth to a spot on the Broncos' defense.
news

Mile High Morning: WR Courtland Sutton's incredible touchdown catch sparks Broncos' comeback attempt

Sutton's 45-yard touchdown reception cut Houston's lead to one score and gave the veteran receiver his ninth touchdown catch of 2023. 
news

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II talks Broncos' defensive resurgence on NFL Network

Surtain joined NFL Network's "The Insiders" show to discuss Denver's physicality, his matchup against Houston and more.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players share enthusiasm for playing on the road ahead of Houston matchup

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. said away games can help bring the team closer together. 
news

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II selected to ESPN's NFL All-Youngster team

ESPN analysts chose Surtain and Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner as their first-team selections at cornerback.
news

Mile High Morning: NBC Sports' Peter King selects Garett Bolles as an offensive player of the week

Bolles was one of four players selected for the Week 12 honor after holding Cleveland's Myles Garrett without a sack.
news

Mile High Morning: DT D.J. Jones emerges as key contributor during Broncos' win streak

A week after recording his first forced fumble of the season, Jones made a key fumble recovery against Cleveland.
news

Mile High Morning:  S P.J. Locke credits improved 'IQ of the game' for success in Year 4

"It was just a lot of trial and error, so I guess now, it's clicking," Locke said Thursday.
Advertising