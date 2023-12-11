Mile High Morning: Broncos' demonstrate ability to bounce back in win vs. Chargers

The Lead

In the wake of a Week 13 loss to the Texans, a slew of Broncos spoke about how the issues that plagued them were correctable.

They pledged to fix the mistakes that cropped up, and they did just that in a resounding Week 14 win that put Denver back in the win column.

As tackle Mike McGlinchey said after Denver's 24-7 win, the ability to succeed on Sunday began during the week.

"It's obviously huge," McGlinchey said of bouncing back. "You can't let losing become a streak, right? You've got to flush it and move on and lock into the next play so it doesn't keep happening. We did well with that this week. I thought our mindset was great, I thought our preparation was great, and I'm very proud of the way we came out today and dominated the football game."

Quarterback Russell Wilson, who threw a pair of touchdowns in Denver's win, said Sunday's performance was representative of who the Broncos have been in recent weeks.

"The truth is, in our season we're 5-1 over the past six weeks and now 6-1," Wilson said. "… I kept telling the guys that, early in the week, that's the reality. That's the truth of the past seven weeks, now we're 6-1 and I think there's great belief. [I] told the guys in the huddle before [taking] the last knee, stay humble and hungry, let's keep going. We're not even at our best yet, and that's a good thing."

With the win, the Broncos kept pace in a crowded AFC wild-card race that currently features six teams that hold a 7-6 record.