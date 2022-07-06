Mile High Morning: Broncos defense has 'a chance to be special,' Bradley Chubb says

The Lead

While the largest unknown about the Broncos revolves around the offense, the defense also faces significant questions. The most simple of those is this: How will what has been Denver's most-reliable unit look as it works under a new coordinator and with several new players in key spots?

For Bradley Chubb, the former Pro Bowl pass rusher, the answer may also be simple, as he told Denver7's Troy Renck.

"We have a chance to be special with the guys we have coming back and the new guys we added," Chubb said.

The new guys — edge rusher Randy Gregory and defensive tackle D.J. Jones, in particular — are among the league's best at their respective positions, but the biggest variable may be how Chubb himself may play in his fifth season.

The former fifth-overall pick has certainly had his bright moments, as he set a rookie-season record for the franchise in sacks and made the Pro Bowl in 2020. But there's also been significant injury woes that shortened his 2019 and 2021 seasons.

This offseason, Chubb has not had to rehab from injury, though, and he said he feels poised to rebound and reach his potential.