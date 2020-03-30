Mile High Morning: Broncos Country bids Derek Wolfe a fond farewell

The Lead

Since joining the Broncos in 2012 as a second-round pick, Wolfe endeared himself to Broncos Country as a fearsome figure that seemed to embody exactly what a defensive lineman should be and has to be to succeed in the trenches. And when he was successful, you'd hear it — especially at home games, when his howl, combined with that of thousands of fans, echoed through the stands.

No path to greatness in the NFL is easy, but his seemed harder than most. Even after he faced homelessness and an abusive home life as a child, he endured a tough stretch during his time as a Bronco beginning with a 2013 preseason game. In that game in Seattle, Wolfe suffered a scary spinal injury that later led to seizure-like symptoms and depression.

Two seasons later, Wolfe was back to his usual self as the Broncos formed one of the most dominant defenses in modern history. And as the Broncos approached the playoffs, he was even better — in the final 10 games of the season, including the playoffs, Wolfe only had one game with zero sacks.