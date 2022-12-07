Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos' Christmas Day game vs. Rams to feature additional slime-filled broadcast on Nickelodeon

Dec 07, 2022 at 09:15 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

221207_MHM

The Lead

The Broncos will receive a unique surprise for Christmas this year: slime.

On Tuesday, CBS Sports provided more details about the special Nickelodeon broadcast of the Broncos and Rams' Week 16 matchup on Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m. MT. While there will be a traditional broadcast option on CBS, the "NFL Nickmas Game" will provide a treat for fans of all ages with special tie-ins that only Nickelodeon could bring to an NFL game.

The broadcast booth will feature CBS Sports' Nate Burleson, Noah Eagle and actress Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, star of Nickelodeon's "That Girl Lay Lay," while Dylan Gilmer of "Tyler Perry's Young Dylan" will serve as the sideline reporter. Patrick Star from "SpongeBob," voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, will also appear virtually during the game to contribute live commentary.

This will be the first regular-season game to air on Nickelodeon, after the network hosted simulcasts with CBS for the Bears-Saints wild card game in 2021 and the 49ers-Cowboys wild card game in 2022.

Just like for those games, fans can expect the usual Nickelodeon effects, including virtual cannons launching slime and — for the holidays — snow and gifts onto the field. There will also be holiday-themed augmented reality effects, including "snowmen, gingerbread men and other wintry surprises" on the field. In addition, the broadcast will include special guests, a virtual Nickelodeon blimp and more.

And at halftime, Nickelodeon will air a halftime shop that provides a look at its new "Paw Patrol" spinoff show, "Rubble & Crew."

Below the Fold

After a quiet past few weeks, tight end Greg Dulcich was a major contributor to the Broncos' passing game in their matchup with the Ravens, recording six receptions for 85 yards — including a key 22-yard catch on third-and-11 to move the chains. This was the rookie's second time recording more than 80 receiving yards in a game this season, and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game that the team used him in more of a wide receiver role against Baltimore.

"We thought we were going to be able to gain an advantage with having Dulcich play kind of like a wide receiver," Hackett said. "Being able to run the football, do some play[-action] pass and some dropbacks out of it to utilize him as a wide receiver. I thought he did a great job. [It's] something we started experimenting with this week, and we did some great stuff."

While Dulcich has not found the end zone since scoring a touchdown in his first career game in Week 6, the young tight end has been developing strong chemistry with quarterback Russell Wilson.

"We're definitely getting some good chemistry," Dulcich said. "Everyone on the offense is, so as this thing progresses, we're all getting a little bit tighter."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

'There couldn't be anyone better': Teammates laud Dalton Risner as deserving nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

"He does so much," Justin Simmons said. "He means so much to Colorado. What a story — [him being from] Wiggins and how much he means."

news

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton's chances of playing vs. Chiefs 'not looking good' due to hamstring injury

Additionally, kicker Brandon McManus did not practice due to a quad injury.

news

Broncos sign DL Elijah Garcia off Rams' practice squad

The Broncos now have one open spot on the active roster.

news

Broncos invite fans to participate in an interactive halftime show during Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs

Using the Broncos 365 app, fans will create a holiday lights halftime show presented by Híjole! Tequila.

news

Select cleats to be auctioned for charity in 2022 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction

Thirteen Broncos players and five executives/owners will be auctioning their My Cause My Cleats for charity with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting their designated nonprofit.

news

Way Back When: How the 'in-com-plete' chant began

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on how one of the most beloved traditions at Broncos home games began.

news

Broncos waive S Anthony Harris, T Quinn Bailey from active roster

The Broncos also made a few practice-squad transactions.

news

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams says he's making good progress in recovery from ACL injury

"Injury [recovery] is going good," Williams said Monday at the launch event for his charitable foundation. "I'm off the crutches; just continuing to rehab and just trying to get back on the field as quickly as I can."

news

Broncos nominate Dalton Risner for 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide

Risner has displayed a passion to using his platform to impact his community during his four seasons as a Bronco.

news

Hot Topics: Broncos' struggle to put teams away surfaces in loss to Ravens

The Broncos' largest lead was six points, and it left the door open for the Ravens.

news

Injury Report: Courtland Sutton 'day to day' with hamstring injury

Sutton is the Broncos' leading receiver with 52 receptions for 688 yards and a touchdown.

Advertising