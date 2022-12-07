Mile High Morning: Broncos' Christmas Day game vs. Rams to feature additional slime-filled broadcast on Nickelodeon

Below the Fold

After a quiet past few weeks, tight end Greg Dulcich was a major contributor to the Broncos' passing game in their matchup with the Ravens, recording six receptions for 85 yards — including a key 22-yard catch on third-and-11 to move the chains. This was the rookie's second time recording more than 80 receiving yards in a game this season, and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game that the team used him in more of a wide receiver role against Baltimore.

"We thought we were going to be able to gain an advantage with having Dulcich play kind of like a wide receiver," Hackett said. "Being able to run the football, do some play[-action] pass and some dropbacks out of it to utilize him as a wide receiver. I thought he did a great job. [It's] something we started experimenting with this week, and we did some great stuff."

While Dulcich has not found the end zone since scoring a touchdown in his first career game in Week 6, the young tight end has been developing strong chemistry with quarterback Russell Wilson.