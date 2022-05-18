Mile High Morning: Broncos' 2022 schedule brings opportunity for Russell Wilson to be youngest QB to beat all 32 teams

The Lead

Russell Wilson is very close to adding his name to an exclusive group of quarterbacks in NFL history, as John Breech points out in an article for CBS Sports.

Wilson, through his 10 years in the NFL, has beaten 30 of the league's 32 teams. Only four other quarterbacks in NFL history have taken down all 32: Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Tom Brady.

Denver's new quarterback could become the fifth if the Broncos are able to topple the Seahawks (Week 1) and the Chargers (Weeks 6 or 18). If he does so, he'd be the youngest to accomplish that feat.

"The one notable aspect of Wilson joining the club is that he would be the youngest player to ever gain membership," Breech wrote. "Wilson could join the club at age 33 or 34. … The youngest QB to join the club was Manning, who did it at age 38."