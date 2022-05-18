Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos' 2022 schedule brings opportunity for Russell Wilson to be youngest QB to beat all 32 teams

May 18, 2022 at 09:02 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220518_MHM

The Lead

Russell Wilson is very close to adding his name to an exclusive group of quarterbacks in NFL history, as John Breech points out in an article for CBS Sports.

Wilson, through his 10 years in the NFL, has beaten 30 of the league's 32 teams. Only four other quarterbacks in NFL history have taken down all 32: Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Tom Brady.

Denver's new quarterback could become the fifth if the Broncos are able to topple the Seahawks (Week 1) and the Chargers (Weeks 6 or 18). If he does so, he'd be the youngest to accomplish that feat.

"The one notable aspect of Wilson joining the club is that he would be the youngest player to ever gain membership," Breech wrote. "Wilson could join the club at age 33 or 34. … The youngest QB to join the club was Manning, who did it at age 38."

Of course, it's easier said than done. Broncos fans likely remember that Manning beat his 32nd team with a 2014 win over the Colts but could have done it a year earlier. That, of course, was Manning's first game against his former team, and the Broncos fell 39-33 on the road.

Below the Fold

With the roster taking shape, The Athletic's Nick Kosmider has taken a closer look at the offensive line and identified five key questions. The first asks: "How does Graham Glasgow look coming off last fall's leg surgery?"

"Hackett said Glasgow, who has made all 20 of his starts with Denver the past two seasons at right guard, will work some at center during the offseason, a position he played during the 2018 season with the Lions," Kosmider wrote. "Moving Glasgow to center would be a show of faith that Quinn Meinerz, the 2021 third-round pick who performed admirably after taking over the starting right guard spot midway through last season, will continue to improve at that position in a new scheme that appears to be a good fit for the athletic, second-year player."

As Kosmider writes, there is expected to be a good deal of competition all across the line, and it should be one of the more intriguing groups to keep an eye on throughout training camp in the summer.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Troy Aikman and Joe Buck preview Broncos-Seahawks season opener on 'Monday Night Football'

"That was one that I certainly circled and thought, 'Man, that would be a great game if we were able to get it on Monday night,'" Aikman said.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos earn an A in Pro Football Focus' offseason grades

The Broncos were one of just three teams to receive an A.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson is 'the piece that we needed,' John Elway says

"It's great to see the fan base energized again, and we've got a chance to compete in that AFC West," Elway said.

news

Mile High Morning: Jerry Jeudy picked by ESPN as Broncos' top fantasy-football sleeper

"[A] quarterback who can consistently get him the ball, on time, should fuel plenty of improvement in his production," Jeff Legwold wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports' La Canfora predicts an MVP season for Russell Wilson

"I see Denver as being a very real factor in a loaded AFC, and Russ is going to get his cookies," La Canfora writes.

news

Mile High Morning: Anonymous NFL scouts/execs applaud Broncos' selection of TE Greg Dulcich

"[I]n the pass game, there's some really good stuff," a scout told ESPN. "He's a route runner."

news

Mile High Morning: An early preview of storylines for the Broncos' trip to London to face the Jaguars

"I expect we'll see a high-flying Denver Broncos offense and we'll see what that Jacksonville Jaguars front seven looks like with some key new additions," Daniel Jeremiah said.

news

Mile High Morning: Nik Bonitto picked by Daniel Jeremiah as best value selection of the second round

Based on Jeremiah's ranking of the top 150 prospects, no team got better value in the second round.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson joins 'Good Morning Football' to discuss Denver's game in London, return to Seattle as a Bronco

"It feels like an international Super Bowl, in a way," Wilson said.

news

Mile High Morning: Fourth annual Denver Day of Service one month away

"Denver and its residents have shown a resiliency and commitment to each other and Denver Day of Service is an opportunity to celebrate that together," V.P. of Community Development Allie Engelken says.

news

Mile High Morning: Draft grades for the Broncos' 2022 class

"Even with reduced resources following the Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos did reasonably well," The Washington Post's Mark Maske wrote.

Advertising