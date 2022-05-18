Mile High Morning: Broncos' 2022 schedule brings opportunity for Russell Wilson to be youngest QB to beat all 32 teams

The Lead
Russell Wilson is very close to adding his name to an exclusive group of quarterbacks in NFL history, as John Breech points out in an article for CBS Sports.
Wilson, through his 10 years in the NFL, has beaten 30 of the league's 32 teams. Only four other quarterbacks in NFL history have taken down all 32: Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Tom Brady.
Denver's new quarterback could become the fifth if the Broncos are able to topple the Seahawks (Week 1) and the Chargers (Weeks 6 or 18). If he does so, he'd be the youngest to accomplish that feat.
"The one notable aspect of Wilson joining the club is that he would be the youngest player to ever gain membership," Breech wrote. "Wilson could join the club at age 33 or 34. … The youngest QB to join the club was Manning, who did it at age 38."
Of course, it's easier said than done. Broncos fans likely remember that Manning beat his 32nd team with a 2014 win over the Colts but could have done it a year earlier. That, of course, was Manning's first game against his former team, and the Broncos fell 39-33 on the road.
Below the Fold
With the roster taking shape, The Athletic's Nick Kosmider has taken a closer look at the offensive line and identified five key questions. The first asks: "How does Graham Glasgow look coming off last fall's leg surgery?"
"Hackett said Glasgow, who has made all 20 of his starts with Denver the past two seasons at right guard, will work some at center during the offseason, a position he played during the 2018 season with the Lions," Kosmider wrote. "Moving Glasgow to center would be a show of faith that Quinn Meinerz, the 2021 third-round pick who performed admirably after taking over the starting right guard spot midway through last season, will continue to improve at that position in a new scheme that appears to be a good fit for the athletic, second-year player."
As Kosmider writes, there is expected to be a good deal of competition all across the line, and it should be one of the more intriguing groups to keep an eye on throughout training camp in the summer.