Mile High Morning: Broncos' 2021 schedule release video featuring Peyton Manning nominated for Webby Award

Apr 06, 2022 at 09:00 AM
The Lead

Broncos Country, we need your help!

Last year's Broncos schedule release video — which, you may recall, featured Peyton Manning as an intern for the team — has been nominated for a Webby Award in the Social Video – Sports category.

To vote, you must sign up, but it takes very little time and energy to do so — just your email address and a short password. At the time of this writing, the video is currently in the lead with 69% of the vote, but we can't let up just yet!

Click here to cast your vote.

Below the Fold

Could Denver's playoff drought end this season? CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora thinks so, as he picked the Broncos to be one of six new teams to make the playoffs in 2022.

"Of all the power moves any team made this offseason, none is bigger than the Broncos landing Russell Wilson," La Canfora wrote. "Yes, the AFC is loaded, but so was the NFC West back in the day and Russ was good for cookin' up a playoff berth pretty much every season regardless of the supporting cast around him. I like the defense. I like the run game. I like the weapons on offense. Add an offensive lineman of some ability in the draft, keep building from the inside out. Mile High just got really difficult to win in once again."

The Unclassifieds

