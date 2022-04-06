Mile High Morning: Broncos' 2021 schedule release video featuring Peyton Manning nominated for Webby Award

Below the Fold

"Of all the power moves any team made this offseason, none is bigger than the Broncos landing Russell Wilson," La Canfora wrote. "Yes, the AFC is loaded, but so was the NFC West back in the day and Russ was good for cookin' up a playoff berth pretty much every season regardless of the supporting cast around him. I like the defense. I like the run game. I like the weapons on offense. Add an offensive lineman of some ability in the draft, keep building from the inside out. Mile High just got really difficult to win in once again."