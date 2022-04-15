Mile High Morning: Bradley Chubb returning to school to finish college degree, fulfill promise to his mom

Chubb's back-to-school experience has been spurred on by a promise he made when he entered the NFL, he said.

"I've got a couple more classes," Chubb said. "So I'm getting there. I promised moms that I was gonna finish when I signed. So I've got to keep that promise. But it's probably not going to be this year. It'll probably be a little bit next year as well."

And as much as Chubb carves an imposing figure on the field, it turns out, his is a pretty recognizable one off it, too. On campus, every once in a while another student will approach him.

"It was weird at first, being in the classroom," Chubb said. "If I'm walking on campus, somebody might stop me [and say], 'Are you Bradley Chubb?' … But it was good. It's for sure hard to stop something for four years and go back into it. But it's one of those things, kind of like learning something new. Kind of like a hobby-type thing. I had a good time out in Raleigh. They always treat me good out there. It was a good time."