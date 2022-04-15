Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Bradley Chubb returning to school to finish college degree, fulfill promise to his mom

Apr 15, 2022 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220415_mhm

The Lead

When reports first emerged that the Broncos were completing a trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, Bradley Chubb was a bit busy.

This offseason, Chubb has been working on finishing his sociology degree at NC State, and at that particular moment, he was in the middle of some schoolwork.

"I took some classes this offseason, so I was taking a test," Chubb said Thursday. "My phone was buzzing in my pocket. I said, 'What's going on? Why is everybody calling me?' I get out and my agent, my brother, my mom and my dad — everybody was jumping up and down because we got Russ."

At it so happened, that campus was actually where Chubb first met Wilson. When Chubb was a high school senior, he visited campus to watch the Wolfpack's spring game, which was also when Wilson had his jersey honored by the school.

Chubb's back-to-school experience has been spurred on by a promise he made when he entered the NFL, he said.

"I've got a couple more classes," Chubb said. "So I'm getting there. I promised moms that I was gonna finish when I signed. So I've got to keep that promise. But it's probably not going to be this year. It'll probably be a little bit next year as well."

And as much as Chubb carves an imposing figure on the field, it turns out, his is a pretty recognizable one off it, too. On campus, every once in a while another student will approach him.

"It was weird at first, being in the classroom," Chubb said. "If I'm walking on campus, somebody might stop me [and say], 'Are you Bradley Chubb?' … But it was good. It's for sure hard to stop something for four years and go back into it. But it's one of those things, kind of like learning something new. Kind of like a hobby-type thing. I had a good time out in Raleigh. They always treat me good out there. It was a good time."

This semester, as the Broncos continue the offseason program, Chubb will finish his classes with online exams, he said.

Below the Fold

In NFL.com's new rankings of general managers, it may appear that there's a glaring omission, as George Paton is not featured. However, to make Gregg Rosenthal's ranking, he required GMs to have completed at least two drafts, so Paton is grouped with 10 others in the "Too New" category, though he notes that Paton could soon be considered one of the best in the league.

"Hired last January, Paton passed on Justin Fields and Mac Jones for Patrick Surtain II," Rosenthal wrote. "Surtain's terrific rookie season and -- crucially -- the Russell Wilson trade suddenly make that look very wise. It's easy to imagine Paton debuting on the rankings portion of this piece fairly high up a year from now."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: The looming question after the Broncos' big offseason moves

"[O]verall, on paper, the Broncos appear set to make a legitimate push toward a title," Shook wrote. "The time is now to shift from talking to doing."

news

Mile High Morning: CSU tight end McBride projected to Broncos in new Mel Kiper mock draft

"McBride had 90 catches for 1,121 yards last season; he could stretch the seams in Denver," Kiper wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson projected to have 'one of the best statistical years of his career' in 2022

"I envision Wilson having one of the best statistical years of his career while not compromising his skill set or Hackett's vision for the offense," David Carr wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Richard Sherman says Pat Surtain II could have been top pick in 2022 NFL Draft

"It doesn't seem like he's intimidated by anything," Sherman said.

news

Mile High Morning: Nikola Jokic welcomes Russell Wilson, Ciara to Denver after Nuggets' win vs. Grizzlies

The new Broncos QB also unleashed his first deep ball, throwing an autographed football into the crowd.

news

Mile High Morning: Who could be the Broncos' breakout players in 2022?

"Dig deeper into Okwuegbunam's first full NFL season ... and you'll find some encouraging indicators about his potential in a larger role," Kosmider wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' 2021 schedule release video featuring Peyton Manning nominated for Webby Award

Broncos Country, we need your votes!

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning shares his perspective on Russell Wilson joining the Broncos

"His ability to scramble out of the pocket and also make every throw from within the pocket — that's something that is unique," Manning told The Denver Post.

news

Mile High Morning: The Athletic ranks the Broncos' best fantasy football players of all time

In celebration of 60 years since the invention of fantasy football, The Athletic is ranking each NFL team's best fantasy players.

news

Mile High Morning: Five of the best pranks from Broncos history, featuring Peyton Manning, Randy Gradishar and more

Since today's April Fools' Day, here are some of the funniest practical jokes in Broncos history.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson shares inside look at private offseason workouts with new Broncos teammates

In a new video on Wilson's YouTube channel, he shares a more extensive look at the private workouts he hosted for his teammates.

Advertising