Mile High Morning: Bradley Chubb enjoying the ride amid his return to elite play

The Lead

Through his first five years in the NFL, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb has shown flashes of elite playmaking ability. In 2022, there is no question that he is among the top-tier pass rushers in the league.

Chubb set a franchise record in 2018 with 12 sacks as a rookie, and in 2020 he reached his first Pro Bowl. Despite some truly dominant seasons, Chubb has battled injury throughout his career; he missed almost all of 2019 with a torn ACL, and he struggled to play at a high level last season while recovering from multiple ankle surgeries.

With the first portion of Chubb's career characterized by high highs and low lows, Chubb told The Athletic's Nick Kosmider that he is just looking for consistency — and this season, he has been consistently great.

"Ahead of Monday's matchup against the Chargers in Los Angeles, Chubb's 5.5 sacks tie him for eighth most in the league, and his 10 quarterback hits tie him for 13th," Kosmider wrote. "Chubb also has forced two fumbles, already matching his career high. His pressure rate of 14.7 percent, according to TruMedia, is also on pace to be the highest of his career. He is notching a sack on 9.1 percent of his pass-rush snaps, a rate that is, you guessed it, on pace to obliterate his previous career-best (6.8 percent in 2020)."

It has not just been Chubb dominating in the backfield, Kosmider noted, but Denver's entire unit of pass rushers. Five players had a half-sack or more against the Colts in Week 5, and the group's cohesiveness has made Chubb's individual success much more enjoyable.