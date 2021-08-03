Mile High Morning: Aqib Talib returning to broadcast several NFL games in 2021

Below the Fold

Bradley Chubb practiced in 11-on-11 drills for the first time this season on Monday, marking a significant step in his return from offseason ankle surgery.

The Broncos linebacker, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2020, expects to be ready to go when Denver's season kicks off next month.

"I'm going to be ready by September — 100 percent," Chubb said. "I'm just doing what the trainers are telling me and slowly working into team drills and slowly working into the 7-on-7."

Chubb will reunite with linebacker Von Miller to revive the formidable defensive tandem that Denver created when they selected the talented pass rusher in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The prospect of a fully healthy duo of Chubb and Miller is an exciting one for Denver. Despite entering their fourth season as teammates, the two defensive stars have only played one full season together.