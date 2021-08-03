Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Aqib Talib returning to broadcast several NFL games in 2021

Aug 03, 2021 at 08:39 AM
Sam Weaver

Digital Media Contributor

The Lead

Former Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib will return to the broadcast booth in 2021, calling select games with Gus Johnson for FOX during the regular season, and he'll spend time as a member of the Los Angeles Rams' preseason broadcast crew. The latter will include a matchup with Denver.

Talib made his broadcasting debut with FOX in 2020, the same year he retired from the NFL after 12 seasons. Talib's tenure included four seasons in Denver, each of which was marked by a Pro Bowl appearance.

A prominent member of the "No-Fly Zone," Talib was part of the vaunted Broncos defense that helped secure a win for Denver in Super Bowl 50.

Now, the former All-Pro corner will expand his on-air career with a slate of approximately six or seven NFL games on FOX alongside Johnson, according to Jimmy Traina of SI.com, as well as three preseason games for LA. 

After Talib's success on air last season, Traina has high expectations for the former corner's schedule with Fox this season.

"This is tremendous news," Traina wrote. "The pair will instantly become the most fun broadcast crew on any network."

Talib's coverage of the Rams and Broncos' preseason matchup will present an opportunity for Broncos fans in the Los Angeles area to once again hear from the Super Bowl 50 champion. That game is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 7:05 p.m. MT.

Below the Fold

Bradley Chubb practiced in 11-on-11 drills for the first time this season on Monday, marking a significant step in his return from offseason ankle surgery.

The Broncos linebacker, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2020, expects to be ready to go when Denver's season kicks off next month.

"I'm going to be ready by September — 100 percent," Chubb said. "I'm just doing what the trainers are telling me and slowly working into team drills and slowly working into the 7-on-7."

Chubb will reunite with linebacker Von Miller to revive the formidable defensive tandem that Denver created when they selected the talented pass rusher in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The prospect of a fully healthy duo of Chubb and Miller is an exciting one for Denver. Despite entering their fourth season as teammates, the two defensive stars have only played one full season together.

"It's something we talk about a lot," Chubb said. "We have that bad taste in our mouths, and we want to make sure that we do everything to maximize the opportunity we both have playing with each other. We're going to do it big."

The Unclassifieds

