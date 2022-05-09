Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Anonymous NFL scouts/execs applaud Broncos' selection of TE Greg Dulcich

May 09, 2022 at 09:44 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220509_mhm2

The Lead

General Manager George Paton and the Broncos liked UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich, to say the least.

As The Gazette's George Stoia reported, Paton was intrigued enough to ask for intel from an old friend, Thomas Bonds, whose late brother coached Dulcich in high school. Bonds told him about the weapon Dulcich could be and the character he had shown as a team captain, and when the third round of the draft unfolded, Paton snagged him with the 80th-overall pick.

But it's not just Paton and the Broncos who think highly of Dulcich. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler spoke to an AFC scout and The Athletic's Mike Sando heard from an executive about Denver's newest tight end.

"Big and can run," the scout told Fowler. "Developmental as a blocker, but in the pass game, there's some really good stuff. He's a route runner."

Sando's anonymous executive seemed to share a similar overall view of Dulcich's talent, which is expected to help bolster Denver's depth at tight end after the team traded Noah Fant as part of the trade to acquire Russell Wilson.

"Dulcich is a good pick, that kid is talented," the executive told Sando. "I don't know if they are gaining with Dulcich in relation to Fant, but that kid is a good football player. They got good value for him at that point."

Below the Fold

The full 2022 schedule won't be unveiled until Thursday, but NBC Sports' Peter King writes in his newest "Football Morning in America" column that he thinks the Broncos are one of the frontrunners for the season kickoff game vs. the defending champions.

"I still think the two front-runners for the first game of the season—which the NFL has a very tight lid on right now—are Buffalo at the Rams or Denver at the Rams, on Thursday night, Sept. 8," King writes.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: An early preview of storylines for the Broncos' trip to London to face the Jaguars

"I expect we'll see a high-flying Denver Broncos offense and we'll see what that Jacksonville Jaguars front seven looks like with some key new additions," Daniel Jeremiah said.

news

Mile High Morning: Nik Bonitto picked by Daniel Jeremiah as best value selection of the second round

Based on Jeremiah's ranking of the top 150 prospects, no team got better value in the second round.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson joins 'Good Morning Football' to discuss Denver's game in London, return to Seattle as a Bronco

"It feels like an international Super Bowl, in a way," Wilson said.

news

Mile High Morning: Fourth annual Denver Day of Service one month away

"Denver and its residents have shown a resiliency and commitment to each other and Denver Day of Service is an opportunity to celebrate that together," V.P. of Community Development Allie Engelken says.

news

Mile High Morning: Draft grades for the Broncos' 2022 class

"Even with reduced resources following the Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos did reasonably well," The Washington Post's Mark Maske wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Without a first-round pick, Broncos revel in having Russell Wilson instead

As The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote, "Nobody dines on $100 filet mignon and then regrets not ordering the meatloaf."

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning announces scholarship endowment in memory of Demaryius Thomas

Through this scholarship to Georgia Tech, Demaryius will have a lasting impact on deserving youth from his hometown area who can follow in his footsteps and accomplish great things in life," Manning said.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett detail their roles in Broncos' collaborative draft process

"I think going through the draft process, obviously playing 10 years in the league and playing a lot of football, you kind of know what it takes, a little bit," Wilson said.

news

Mile High Morning: KJ Hamler 'well ahead of schedule' in ACL recovery, The Athletic dives into the process

"I've just got to go out there and play and get back on the field," Hamler told The Athletic's Nick Kosmider.

news

Mile High Morning: Daniel Jeremiah breaks down potential best-case defensive picks for the Broncos at No. 64

"If you're looking for an edge rusher in that range, [Oklahoma's] Nik Bonitto would be a home run," Jeremiah said.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson discusses expectations for style of play in Denver and more in podcast with Greg Olsen

"I think what we can expect is a lot of showtime games," Wilson said.

Advertising