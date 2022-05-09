Mile High Morning: Anonymous NFL scouts/execs applaud Broncos' selection of TE Greg Dulcich

The Lead

General Manager George Paton and the Broncos liked UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich, to say the least.

As The Gazette's George Stoia reported, Paton was intrigued enough to ask for intel from an old friend, Thomas Bonds, whose late brother coached Dulcich in high school. Bonds told him about the weapon Dulcich could be and the character he had shown as a team captain, and when the third round of the draft unfolded, Paton snagged him with the 80th-overall pick.

"Big and can run," the scout told Fowler. "Developmental as a blocker, but in the pass game, there's some really good stuff. He's a route runner."

Sando's anonymous executive seemed to share a similar overall view of Dulcich's talent, which is expected to help bolster Denver's depth at tight end after the team traded Noah Fant as part of the trade to acquire Russell Wilson.