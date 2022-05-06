Mile High Morning: An early preview of storylines for the Broncos' trip to London to face the Jaguars

The Lead

In case you missed the big news on Wednesday, the Broncos will be heading overseas in October to play the Jaguars for Denver's first international game since 2010, and it may just be the best of bunch.

Over on USA TODAY's "For The Win" site, Charles Curtis ranked it as the best London matchup of the 2022 International Series.

"The last time the Jaguars played overseas, they ended a 20-game losing streak," Curtis wrote. "Couple that Trevor Lawrence magic with Russell Wilson and this is the one I'll be marking on my calendar from London[.]"

That quarterback matchup is definitely an intriguing one, pitting the Broncos' new star against the 2021 first-overall pick. Of course, the two teams faced off last year, too, with ninth-overall pick Pat Surtain II making his first career interception as Denver topped Jacksonville.

In a conversation breaking down the storylines of the international games on their "Move The Sticks" podcast, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks discussed the appeal of the matchup. For Brooks, the primary interest was how a young team like the Jaguars with a new head coach would improve after its struggles a year ago. But Jeremiah went with the clear star attraction that the Broncos now have with Wilson.

"I'm going to take the low-hanging fruit," Jeremiah said. "Just with Russell Wilson, what does that look like? You saw him on 'Good Morning Football' — we saw a little bit of that [Wednesday] morning — talking about all the different weapons that they have, with Tim Patrick [and] Courtland Sutton kind of giving them the big power forward-type guys; Jerry Jeudy, who can create the separation; and then KJ Hamler, who can take the top off the defense. You kind of look at that — that's an impressive group of wideouts that he's throwing the ball to. So, I expect we'll see a high-flying Denver Broncos offense and we'll see what that Jacksonville Jaguars front seven looks like with some key new additions, including the number one overall pick in Travon Walker."

Regardless, as Brooks noted at the start of their conversation, the international aspect gives this game (and the others) a marquee flavor because of the location.