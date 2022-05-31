Mile High Morning: An early look at two rookies who could make an immediate impact

The Lead

As the Broncos continue their slate of organized team activities (OTAs) amid the offseason program, The Denver Post's Sean Keeler and Ryan O'Halloran debated which draft pick has the best chance at making an impact this season.

O'Halloran takes an interesting angle and selects wideout Montrell Washington, who could add a dynamic aspect as a return specialist.

"If the Broncos' third-down defense is improved this year (dismal 28th in the NFL last year), Washington will get more opportunities to return punts," O'Halloran wrote. "The Broncos were 19th in that category last year (8.2 yards per attempt). The other draft picks, guys like [Greg] Dulcich and Nik Bonitto and Damarri Mathis, may not get the automatic play-making opportunities Washington will get if he shows in training camp that he can catch the punts and make good decisions. My second choice would be fourth-round defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike."

Keeler, meanwhile, opts for one of the Broncos' higher draft picks in Dulcich, who could have a pretty smooth transition given his talents as a receiver.