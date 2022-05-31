Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: An early look at two rookies who could make an immediate impact

May 31, 2022
The Lead

As the Broncos continue their slate of organized team activities (OTAs) amid the offseason program, The Denver Post's Sean Keeler and Ryan O'Halloran debated which draft pick has the best chance at making an impact this season.

O'Halloran takes an interesting angle and selects wideout Montrell Washington, who could add a dynamic aspect as a return specialist.

"If the Broncos' third-down defense is improved this year (dismal 28th in the NFL last year), Washington will get more opportunities to return punts," O'Halloran wrote. "The Broncos were 19th in that category last year (8.2 yards per attempt). The other draft picks, guys like [Greg] Dulcich and Nik Bonitto and Damarri Mathis, may not get the automatic play-making opportunities Washington will get if he shows in training camp that he can catch the punts and make good decisions. My second choice would be fourth-round defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike."

Keeler, meanwhile, opts for one of the Broncos' higher draft picks in Dulcich, who could have a pretty smooth transition given his talents as a receiver.

"Here's why Dulcich has a chance to impact the scoreboard: While SharpFootballStats.com's tracking data pegged [Russell] Wilson at targeting his tight ends 21% of the time since 2017, right at the NFL average, that rate jumped to 29% in the red zone — 4% higher than NFL peers over that same span and the 10th-highest red-zone rate in the league," Keeler wrote. "Dulcich has wide receiver skills on a tight end frame."

ESPN's Jeff Legwold identified an intriguing part of the Broncos' plan to implement their new offense with Wilson: how to balance his scrambling ability with his long-term health given the hits he could take out of the pocket.

"The Broncos would like Wilson to be a long-term solution at the position," Legwold wrote. "They covet his penchant to create on the move and elude defenders. They love his tenacity to make something happen even if things don't go well after the snap. To this point, his health has rarely been an issue, missing three games in 10 seasons -- all last season after finger surgery."

