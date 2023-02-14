Mile High Morning: An early look at some NFL Draft prospects to keep an eye on through the Combine and beyond

The Lead

With the offseason now firmly in front of NFL teams, the next major event on the schedule is the NFL Scouting Combine, which is set to begin at the end of February.

Over the course of that week in Indianapolis, more than 300 prospects will take part in the annual workouts and meetings with teams as organizations do due diligence on potential draft picks or college free agent signings.

As we prepare for that, The Athletic's Dane Brugler has put together a ranking of the top 100 prospects. While the Broncos do not have a first- or second-round pick, they still have two picks in the top 100, as they hold back-to-back third-round selections with the No. 67 and No. 68 overall picks, once you subtract Miami's forfeited first-rounder from the order.

At around that position, there are several prospects who could fill areas of need for the Broncos, like Syracuse OL Matthew Bergeron (No. 65), Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison (No. 66) and Oklahoma T Wanya Morris (No. 69).

As NFL.com's Eric Edholm writes, Denver could be in the market for help at offensive line, defensive line and running back.