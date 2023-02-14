Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: An early look at some NFL Draft prospects to keep an eye on through the Combine and beyond

Feb 14, 2023 at 09:34 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

The Lead

With the offseason now firmly in front of NFL teams, the next major event on the schedule is the NFL Scouting Combine, which is set to begin at the end of February.

Over the course of that week in Indianapolis, more than 300 prospects will take part in the annual workouts and meetings with teams as organizations do due diligence on potential draft picks or college free agent signings.

As we prepare for that, The Athletic's Dane Brugler has put together a ranking of the top 100 prospects. While the Broncos do not have a first- or second-round pick, they still have two picks in the top 100, as they hold back-to-back third-round selections with the No. 67 and No. 68 overall picks, once you subtract Miami's forfeited first-rounder from the order.

At around that position, there are several prospects who could fill areas of need for the Broncos, like Syracuse OL Matthew Bergeron (No. 65), Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison (No. 66) and Oklahoma T Wanya Morris (No. 69).

As NFL.com's Eric Edholm writes, Denver could be in the market for help at offensive line, defensive line and running back.

"When Sean Payton took over the Saints in 2006, he oversaw a complete overhaul of the offensive line from the season before," Edholm wrote. "The changes up front in Denver might not be that drastic, but it's possible we see at least a few new starters. The Broncos could use pass-rush help and a pass-catching back, too."

Below the Fold

For a closer look at who may take part in the Combine, the NFL has released the full list of invited prospects. While Colorado's and CSU's programs look to rebound in the coming years, they have no representatives invited to the Combine this year. The state's only collegiate representative appears to be Air Force tight end Kyle Patterson.

