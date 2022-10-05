Mile High Morning: After Randy Gregory's injury, Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto have big shoes to fill

The Lead

With Randy Gregory on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury against the Raiders, the Broncos will rely on their reserve pass rushers to step up — particularly outside linebackers Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto. While replacing Gregory's production is no easy feat, Bradley Chubb expressed confidence in the backup players' ability to fill in.

"When I've got guys like Baron … and Nik around me, I know I don't have to [do too much]," Chubb said. "... I've got guys around me that are still going to bring it, same production, do the same things. I know that we've been practicing all throughout camp, all throughout OTAs, and those guys are going to play hard. I know it's going to be one of those things that, we're just going to have to stick together as a group, make sure everybody's on the same page and do the things we know we can do as outside 'backers. We call ourselves the playmakers, so we've got to continue to do that."

Browning, a second-year player who moved from inside to outside linebacker in Year 2, showed throughout training camp and the preseason how dominant he could be on the edge. In three preseason games, Browning recorded a sack for a 12-yard loss, four total tackles, one tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Browning is expected to get the start in Gregory's place, and Chubb said he is up for the challenge.

"I know he's going to step up," Chubb said. "I know he's going to be that presence on the edge that Randy was. ... With Baron, I just know he's going to fill into that role and do the same things. I've seen it in practice, I've seen the freaky athleticism that he has and stuff like that, so I'm not worried about a drop in anything. I know that he's going to do everything that we ask of him."

Bonitto, the Broncos' second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, was a prolific pass-rusher in college. As is the case with most NFL rookies, Bonitto is still developing and adjusting to the professional level — but his teammates believe he has what it takes to become a great player in the league.

"I can't wait to see him grow, evolve as a rookie," Chubb said. "I feel like you get better with the more time, the more plays you get, and he got a couple here and there throughout the season. So, I can't wait to see his role expand and see how he responds to having good games, having bad games, good plays, bad plays and just rolling with the punches. I know he's going to do everything he can to make sure he's available every week, and I'm going to make sure I'm being a leader in that room and making sure that guys are up to the challenge each and every week."

Bonitto has taken limited snaps during the regular season, and now he has a big opportunity in front of him. When asked if the pass rusher would be ready for an increased role, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett was clear: He needs to be.