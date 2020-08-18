Mile High Morning: After mid-career emergence, Mike Purcell not getting complacent with starting role

The Lead

To call Mike Purcell's career arc unusual would be fitting; though perhaps rare is a more apt word.

Before starting seven games and playing in 13 for the Broncos last year, Purcell had played in just 25 games since entering the league in 2013. But in 2019, he emerged as a key piece of the Broncos' interior defensive line, shoring up the run defense in particular after Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette gashed the Broncos for 225 rushing yards.

Now, Purcell enters the 2020 season as an expected starter on the Broncos' defensive line.

Such a reversal of fortune has not gone overlooked by Purcell, nor Head Coach Vic Fangio.

"[Fangio] kind of asked how it feels to be a little comfortable having a position here," Purcell recalled on Monday. "I told him my mentality's not going to change. I'm going to fight the same way I did every single year. As soon as you feel like you get complacent sometimes, it's sometimes when things can turn for the worst.

"I've battled through hell and back, so I'm just going to keep my mentality the same way. It feels good. As long as they know that I can play football, I'm going to give them everything I can, and I'll play as long as I can. I'm just happy to be here."

With Shelby Harris and Jurrell Casey on either side of him, Purcell is part of a unit as talented as any he's been on, and after Monday's padded practice, Purcell expects his chemistry with Casey to only improve.