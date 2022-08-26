Mile High Morning: After big offseason moves, The Ringer evaluates the outlook for the 'all-in' AFC West 

The Lead

The Broncos' primary meeting room has one simple message: "The Team. The Ball. The West." The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones pointed to this vision board as an indication that the Broncos intend to compete with the Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders and earn a division title for the first time since 2015.

"Denver hasn't been shy about its Super Bowl aspirations since trading for Russell Wilson back in March, but including 'The West' on its literal vision board is far more telling about the franchise's immediate goals," Jones wrote. "Before the Broncos can even dream about Lombardi, they need to contend with Mahomes, Herbert, and Carr to be competitive in the NFL's toughest division."

Each AFC West team made massive moves in the offseason to boost their rosters, and Jones recounted Broncos General Manager George Paton telling her that he felt like he was in an "arms race" with the other teams in the division. Paton's acquisition of Wilson was quickly followed by the Chargers bringing in linebacker Khalil Mack and the Raiders trading for wide receiver Davante Adams, and the Chargers added cornerback J.C. Jackson soon after free agency began.

Jones noted that for the Broncos, their ability to be competitive in the AFC West all comes down to Wilson.

"The Broncos are betting big on their new 33-year-old quarterback and hoping the rest of the roster is good enough that simply adding a proven, high-end starting quarterback will enable them to close the gap with the rest of the division," Jones wrote.

Garett Bolles told Jones that the AFC West "is going to be a bloodbath," but that he looks forward to the challenge.