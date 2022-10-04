Mile High Morning: A look at the Broncos' recent success vs. the Colts

Below the Fold

With a short week to prepare for "Thursday Night Football," a lot needs to happen in just a few days in order to be ready for the next opponent. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that, above all else, the players need to mentally prepare and take care of their bodies to be in the best position to face the Colts on Thursday.

"First and foremost, it's about preparation," Hackett said on Monday. "They have to understand how much mental [work] it is, because we're going to have to walk through this — that will be tomorrow, two days. They're going to have to really lock in from a mental perspective and then take care of their bodies. We just had a battle yesterday vs. the Raiders and now we've got another one right around the corner. ... We lost, and so you want to get back on the field and prove yourself again. I think all of us as a team, we want to get back out there and we want to go back to work. It's a close turnaround. That's part of it, and we're excited to get back out on the field."