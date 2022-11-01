Mile High Morning: A look at K'Waun Williams' underrated role in Denver's top-rated secondary

The Lead

In topping the Jaguars and getting back in the win column, the Broncos have continued to solidify their reputation as one of the league's best defensive units, in large part because of a dominant secondary.

The group ranks first in both passing yards allowed per game and per play, and against Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence, the pass defense looked as good as ever. Lawrence was hassled into a 52.2 passer rating with two interceptions, each of which came at crucial points. The second, a diving snag by veteran cornerback K'Waun Williams, clinched the game with 1:43 left in the fourth quarter.

Safety Justin Simmons, who had the first interception of Lawrence, said Williams keyed on the route earlier in the game.

"We came to the sideline, and he says, 'Dog, they throw that again, I'm going to pick it,'" Simmons said. "A lot of us say that throughout the game, but it was cool because it happened again. I don't know how many times (the route) happened before he picked it, but he picked it when it mattered."

And while Williams has not been the most attention-grabbing player in the group, the 2022 free-agent signing has been an important reason the secondary is playing so well, as The Athletic's Nick Kosmider writes.