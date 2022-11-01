Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: A look at K'Waun Williams' underrated role in Denver's top-rated secondary

Nov 01, 2022 at 08:56 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

The Lead

In topping the Jaguars and getting back in the win column, the Broncos have continued to solidify their reputation as one of the league's best defensive units, in large part because of a dominant secondary.

The group ranks first in both passing yards allowed per game and per play, and against Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence, the pass defense looked as good as ever. Lawrence was hassled into a 52.2 passer rating with two interceptions, each of which came at crucial points. The second, a diving snag by veteran cornerback K'Waun Williams, clinched the game with 1:43 left in the fourth quarter.

Safety Justin Simmons, who had the first interception of Lawrence, said Williams keyed on the route earlier in the game.

"We came to the sideline, and he says, 'Dog, they throw that again, I'm going to pick it,'" Simmons said. "A lot of us say that throughout the game, but it was cool because it happened again. I don't know how many times (the route) happened before he picked it, but he picked it when it mattered."

And while Williams has not been the most attention-grabbing player in the group, the 2022 free-agent signing has been an important reason the secondary is playing so well, as The Athletic's Nick Kosmider writes.

"The collection of moving parts — a lockdown corner in Pat Surtain II, a pass rush that is wreaking havoc more effectively, scheme continuity — all play a major role," Kosmider wrote. "But Sunday was another reminder that Williams, who signed a three-year deal with the Broncos in free agency this past offseason, has been the missing piece helping to tie it all together. His physicality, both against the run and in coverage, is something teammates say they have fed off this season."

Below the Fold

Running back Latavius Murray made a little history on Sunday, as he earned the distinction of becoming the first player to score a rushing touchdown for two different teams in London in the same season.

In recognition of that feat, The Ringer's Rodger Sherman named "London Legend Latavius Murray" one of his winners of the week.

"Perhaps he wants to rack up frequent-flyer miles, or he likes the passport stamps," Sherman wrote. "Maybe he got hooked on the full English breakfast on his first trip over, couldn't tolerate American attempts at blood pudding and beans on toast, and couldn't wait to get back. Or maybe he knew he had a chance to make history, becoming the first player to score with two teams in London in the same season. There may be people walking around London who genuinely believe Latavius Murray is the NFL's best running back. Perhaps they think he's the NFL's only running back, since he magically appears in every game in London. Either way, England is Latavius Country. Let's ride."

