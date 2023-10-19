Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: 10 Broncos to wear helmet flag decals through NFL Heritage Program

Oct 19, 2023 at 09:30 AM
John Riker

During Denver's upcoming two-game home stand, 10 Broncos players will have the opportunity to represent their heritage with international flag decals on their helmets.  

The Broncos players will join more than 330 players and coaches across all 32 teams in wearing the decals, which will help celebrate their cultural origins as part of the NFL Heritage program. Players and coaches are able to wear the flag of a country or territory where their relatives were born or where they lived for at least two years.

The 10 Broncos participating in this year's program are tight end Greg Dulcich (Croatia), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (Haiti), cornerback K'Waun Williams (Jamaica), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (Samoa), center Luke Wattenberg (South Korea), inside linebacker Alex Singleton (Canada), tackle Alex Palczewski (Poland), cornerback Fabian Moreau (Haiti), defensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi (Nigeria) and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom (Ghana).

"As we continue to prioritize the NFL's growth globally, we're proud to have our players and coaches honor their backgrounds through the NFL Heritage Program," Peter O'Reilly, the NFL Executive Vice President Club Business, International and Events, said in a press release. "This initiative allows us to celebrate the heritage, families and cultures that make up the fabric of the League, and truly showcases the growing global reach and impact of the sport of football and the NFL."

The flag decals for players will be located on the helmets next to the American flag and will help celebrate the international growth of football and diversity within the sport.

