Mike Purcell, Broncos and NFL Foundation commit $20,000 to Sun Valley Youth Center

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell, the team and the NFL Foundation have committed $20,000 to the Sun Valley Youth Center to support youth mentorship and access to after-school sports and programming.
"The opportunities that Sun Valley Youth Center provides as far as after-school programs – it really hits home for me," Purcell said. "To be able to provide and use this platform I have to help give back to my hometown and give back to those who may not have the same opportunities as I have is really special."
The Sun Valley Youth Center (SVYC) empowers youth, families and community to reach their greatest potential. It is SVYC's belief that every young person, ages 5-21, living in the Sun Valley neighborhood, which is walking distance from Empower Field at Mile High, deserves equal opportunities for growth and success. All youth served by SVYC are eligible for free and reduced lunch, a national indicator of poverty.
The donation made by Purcell, the Denver Broncos Social Justice Fund and the NFL Foundation's Player Matching Social Justice Grant Program will support youth access to mentorship, after-school sports and after-school programming at the Sun Valley Youth Center.
"The Sun Valley Youth Center is so excited to partner with Michael Purcell," Kris Rollerson, Executive Director of the Sun Valley Youth Center said. "The youth living in the Sun Valley community can see Empower Field at Mile High from their homes, but only few have had the chance to enter the stadium. We are thankful for the opportunity and are excited for the upcoming season in both youth and Broncos sports!"
A Denver native, Purcell is a seventh-year veteran who has appeared in 57 career games (31 starts). He's totaled 138 tackles (84 solo), two sacks (14 yds.), one pass defensed, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble during his career.
Recently, Mike Purcell visited the Sun Valley Youth Center near Empower Field at Mile High after deciding to make a donation to the center.