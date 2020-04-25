Denver Broncos | News

McTelvin Agim aiming to learn from Jurrell Casey as he develops in Denver

Apr 25, 2020 at 08:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When McTelvin Agim got the call from John Elway, he was in his car. It had been a long night, and as it dragged on, he walked to his car for a moment alone.

He sat in the seat, not intending to go anywhere, and now he'll be going far away to begin his professional football career for the man he watched win Super Bowls in classic games on NFL Network.

"Just being able to hear John Elway, somebody I've been able to watch all of those times on NFL Network," Agim said Friday, "just watching him go and win games, watching the Super Bowl wins he has and watching the picks he's been picking — just to be one of those picks, it means so much to me because I feel like he believes in me and that's something I greatly appreciate."

Agim, the Arkansas Razorbacks' leader in sacks in 2019, totaled 9.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss over his final two seasons. After his senior season, he earned bids to the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl, where he was a standout prospect because of his pass-rush skills.

Head Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that they view Agim as a player with the potential to grow and become a contributor.

"He'll just start off being one of the guys there and we'll see how he develops and where exactly he could fit in," Fangio said. "He's a guy that needs developing; he's not a complete player at this point, obviously. But we do like some of the tools that he has and some of the potential that he has. Hopefully we can develop him into being a guy that can compete to make our team and, if he does, contribute."

In reflecting on his skills and weaknesses as he enters the NFL, Agim acknowledged that he needs to take what he does well with his technique and become a more consistent player.

"Best, I feel like just getting off the ball, working my hands, being able to make moves and adjust in pass-rush, being able to hold the blocks," Agim said. "The thing that I … feel like I have to improve on the most is just being more consistent, because I've been able to do everything, but I need to be able to make sure I can do it on a consistent basis."

In the interim, Agim said he looks forward to joining a talented defensive unit that features great players like Von Miller and Jurrell Casey.

"Being able to learn from Jurrell Casey, you have other guys, just all of those guys, All-Pro legends, future Hall of Famers, I'm able to sit there and learn under them," Agim said. "It's going to be a blessing.

"Just being able to learn under all of those All-Pro, future Hall of Famers, I'm just going to try to soak it in and be appreciative of the opportunity."

McTelvin Agim's path to the Broncos in photos

Take a look back through the collegiate career of former Arkansas DL McTelvin Agim, a third-round pick for the Denver Broncos.

Arkansas' McTelvin Agim smiles as he runs out with the team before the start of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 in Fayetteville, Ark. Alabama beat Arkansas 49-30. (AP Photo/Samantha Baker)
1 / 17

Arkansas' McTelvin Agim smiles as he runs out with the team before the start of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 in Fayetteville, Ark. Alabama beat Arkansas 49-30. (AP Photo/Samantha Baker)

TCU running back Kyle Hicks (21) is tackled by Arkansas defender McTelvin Agim as he runs the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
2 / 17

TCU running back Kyle Hicks (21) is tackled by Arkansas defender McTelvin Agim as he runs the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Michael Woods Photography
New Mexico State quarterback Tyler Rogers, left, is sacked by Arkansas defender McTelvin Agim during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Sept. 30 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
3 / 17

New Mexico State quarterback Tyler Rogers, left, is sacked by Arkansas defender McTelvin Agim during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Sept. 30 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst (81) runs with the ball against Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim (3) and Dre Greenlaw (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
4 / 17

South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst (81) runs with the ball against Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim (3) and Dre Greenlaw (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Sean Rayford/The Associated Press
Arkansas defender McTelvin Agim tackles Mississippi State receiver Jesse Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
5 / 17

Arkansas defender McTelvin Agim tackles Mississippi State receiver Jesse Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas defender McTelvin Agim strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
6 / 17

Arkansas defender McTelvin Agim strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. gets past Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim to score a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
7 / 17

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. gets past Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim to score a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas defender McTelvin Agim (3) pushes past Tulsa lineman Chris Paul, left, to pressure quarterback Seth Boomer in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
8 / 17

Arkansas defender McTelvin Agim (3) pushes past Tulsa lineman Chris Paul, left, to pressure quarterback Seth Boomer in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
9 / 17

Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Associated Press
Arkansas defender McTelvin Agim reacts after a big play against Portland State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
10 / 17

Arkansas defender McTelvin Agim reacts after a big play against Portland State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas defender McTelvin Agim reacts after making a big play against Portland State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
11 / 17

Arkansas defender McTelvin Agim reacts after making a big play against Portland State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim gets ready to run a play against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
12 / 17

Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim gets ready to run a play against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim gets ready to run a play against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
13 / 17

Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim gets ready to run a play against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) tries to get away from Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
14 / 17

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) tries to get away from Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
North defensive lineman McTelvin Agim of Arkansas (91) rushes the quarterback during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
15 / 17

North defensive lineman McTelvin Agim of Arkansas (91) rushes the quarterback during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas defensive lineman Mctelvin Agim does the bench press at the NFL football scouting combine Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
16 / 17

Arkansas defensive lineman Mctelvin Agim does the bench press at the NFL football scouting combine Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
17 / 17

Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Ask Aric: The O-line's adjustment, Russell Wilson's playing style and undrafted players to watch

After watching voluntary veteran minicamp, rookie minicamp and a pair of OTA practices, we're starting to get a better sense for this Broncos team.

news

After gaining confidence late in 2021, Jonas Griffith competing for starting ILB job

"You kind of have an illusion of like, 'I can do this,'" Griffith said Friday. "But when you actually do it, that's a little bit different. But I would say that was a big thing for me, going out there and doing it and proving it to myself that I could do it. I feel like that was huge for me and a big confidence booster going into the offseason."

news

Mile High Morning: How C.J. Anderson's time with the Broncos inspired him to become a coach

"It all started early in my career when I was in Denver, playing with a guy like Peyton," Anderson said.

news

Broncos to celebrate 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXII championship team during homecoming weekend

The Broncos' first Super Bowl championship team will be honored this fall.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' offseason ranked best in the NFL by ESPN

"Wilson gives them a bona fide superstar at the most important position in sports," Bill Barnwell wrote.

news

'It's Super Bowl or bust this year': Tim Patrick, Broncos' offense embracing extra work to get off to fast start

"If you can't put in extra work, you're not serious about winning and you don't belong on this team," Patrick said.

news

Broncos named finalist for three Hashtag Sports Awards for digital content

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway fields question from Wayne Gretzky on 'NHL on TNT' pregame show

During his appearance on the show, Elway also discussed how his career is similar to Nathan MacKinnon's and his friendship with Avalanche GM Joe Sakic.

news

CB Pat Surtain II shows talent with INT, QB Russell Wilson responds in Broncos OTA

Plus, read why center Lloyd Cushenberry III is a good fit for the Broncos' new blocking scheme.

news

Mile High Morning: An early look at two rookies who could make an immediate impact

"[Greg] Dulcich has wide receiver skills on a tight end frame," The Denver Post's Sean Keeler wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Ejiro Evero, Kelly Kleine share their thoughts on participating in NFL's inaugural Accelerator program

"It was very eye-opening," Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero told The Denver Post.

news

Sacco Sez: Broncos have not always been 'Monday Night Football' darlings

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the Broncos' lengthy history playing on "Monday Night Football" — or being excluded from it.

Advertising