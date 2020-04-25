McTelvin Agim aiming to learn from Jurrell Casey as he develops in Denver

"He'll just start off being one of the guys there and we'll see how he develops and where exactly he could fit in," Fangio said. "He's a guy that needs developing; he's not a complete player at this point, obviously. But we do like some of the tools that he has and some of the potential that he has. Hopefully we can develop him into being a guy that can compete to make our team and, if he does, contribute."

In reflecting on his skills and weaknesses as he enters the NFL, Agim acknowledged that he needs to take what he does well with his technique and become a more consistent player.

"Best, I feel like just getting off the ball, working my hands, being able to make moves and adjust in pass-rush, being able to hold the blocks," Agim said. "The thing that I … feel like I have to improve on the most is just being more consistent, because I've been able to do everything, but I need to be able to make sure I can do it on a consistent basis."

In the interim, Agim said he looks forward to joining a talented defensive unit that features great players like Von Miller and Jurrell Casey.

"Being able to learn from Jurrell Casey, you have other guys, just all of those guys, All-Pro legends, future Hall of Famers, I'm able to sit there and learn under them," Agim said. "It's going to be a blessing.