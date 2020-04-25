McTelvin Agim aiming to learn from Jurrell Casey as he develops in Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When McTelvin Agim got the call from John Elway, he was in his car. It had been a long night, and as it dragged on, he walked to his car for a moment alone.
He sat in the seat, not intending to go anywhere, and now he'll be going far away to begin his professional football career for the man he watched win Super Bowls in classic games on NFL Network.
"Just being able to hear John Elway, somebody I've been able to watch all of those times on NFL Network," Agim said Friday, "just watching him go and win games, watching the Super Bowl wins he has and watching the picks he's been picking — just to be one of those picks, it means so much to me because I feel like he believes in me and that's something I greatly appreciate."
Agim, the Arkansas Razorbacks' leader in sacks in 2019, totaled 9.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss over his final two seasons. After his senior season, he earned bids to the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl, where he was a standout prospect because of his pass-rush skills.
Head Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that they view Agim as a player with the potential to grow and become a contributor.
"He'll just start off being one of the guys there and we'll see how he develops and where exactly he could fit in," Fangio said. "He's a guy that needs developing; he's not a complete player at this point, obviously. But we do like some of the tools that he has and some of the potential that he has. Hopefully we can develop him into being a guy that can compete to make our team and, if he does, contribute."
In reflecting on his skills and weaknesses as he enters the NFL, Agim acknowledged that he needs to take what he does well with his technique and become a more consistent player.
"Best, I feel like just getting off the ball, working my hands, being able to make moves and adjust in pass-rush, being able to hold the blocks," Agim said. "The thing that I … feel like I have to improve on the most is just being more consistent, because I've been able to do everything, but I need to be able to make sure I can do it on a consistent basis."
In the interim, Agim said he looks forward to joining a talented defensive unit that features great players like Von Miller and Jurrell Casey.
"Being able to learn from Jurrell Casey, you have other guys, just all of those guys, All-Pro legends, future Hall of Famers, I'm able to sit there and learn under them," Agim said. "It's going to be a blessing.
"Just being able to learn under all of those All-Pro, future Hall of Famers, I'm just going to try to soak it in and be appreciative of the opportunity."
