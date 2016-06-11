McManus' Mile High Menu: TAG

After living in the Denver area for almost two years now, my wife, Nadia, and I (newly married) have decided that every Friday we will have a date night that consists of visiting a restaurant we have never been to before. Each week we will alternate who picks the restaurant but the key is to pick a new place and to make it a surprise. We know Denver has a great food scene and wanted to highlight some of the restaurants that will fill up our stomachs every Friday night.

Nadia and I are not reviewing the restaurant, nor are we food critics; we just want to bring you along our food escapades around the Denver area. Please enjoy our opinions and photos of what we sank our teeth into and hopefully you will taste some of our recommendations for yourself, on your own night out.

Week 4: TAG

TAG is described as a Continental Social Food, combining his Hawaiian roots, Pan-Asian inspirations, and feel for fresh, local Colorado ingredients. Stop by Chef/Owner Troy Guard's first Denver restaurant, located in Larimer Square at 1441 Larimer Street, Denver, CO 80202.

Nadia and I loved the atmosphere that TAG offers to its diners: tables squeezed together to allow more people to enjoy the delicious food they have to offer. But don't fret, because the dark ambience feels as though it is a romantic night for two. The hostess and wait staff were very knowledgeable and offered many recommendations from drinks to dessert.

Before continuing on our Denver food tour, I was not too fond of sushi, but one thing I can say after just a couple of stops on our journey is how much I've been missing out. Nadia has always been a raw fish fan, and after tonight I know why.

The menu at TAG offers so many great choices that we will have to go back and try some of the dishes we passed on. The dishes below ROCKED and were unparalleled to any similar dish we've had elsewhere.