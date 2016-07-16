Denver Broncos | News

McManus' Mile High Menu: Series recap

Jul 16, 2016 at 02:11 AM
McManus9_TW.jpg

After living in the Denver area for almost two years now, my wife, Nadia, and I (newly married) have decided that every Friday we will have a date night that consists of visiting a restaurant we have never been to before. Each week we will alternate who picks the restaurant but the key is to pick a new place and to make it a surprise. We know Denver has a great food scene and wanted to highlight some of the restaurants that will fill up our stomachs every Friday night.

Nadia and I are not reviewing the restaurant, nor are we food critics; we just want to bring you along our food escapades around the Denver area. Please enjoy our opinions and photos of what we sank our teeth into and hopefully you will taste some of our recommendations for yourself, on your own night out.

Week 9: Series recap

Nadia and I want to thank you for following us on our eight-week restaurant tour around Denver's local food scene. Yes, we choose eight weeks for a reason since that is the number I don for the Denver Broncos every Sunday.

While it was difficult to pick our favorites, below are the dishes that caught our eye and satisfied our taste buds on our week-by-week dining experience.

Stay tuned for some exciting news about McManus' Mile High Menu this fall

Week 1: Guard and Grace

1-guard.jpg

Bangs Island Mussels: Without a doubt, my favorite part of this whole meal were the mussels. I love seafood and usually always order mussels as an appetizer so I am able to compare. These were 100% the best mussels I have ever had. The meat was so tender and soft it was like butter melting in your mouth. Even Nadia who doesn't prefer the filer feeders of the ocean thought these mussels were divine.

Week 2: Cholon

2a-cholon.jpg

Soup Dumplings: Who doesn't like a good French onion soup? Each of these single bites is packed with booming sweet onion flavor.* *This was recommended by Samantha, of Cholon's wait staff, who said these are what the kitchen is known for.

2b-cholon.jpg

Spiced Doughnuts: Boy oh boy, were we in a treat for this one. The light fluffiness of these donuts paired with the Vietnamese coffee ice cream had us dreaming of a bakery in France. Order extra spiced donuts to take home for breakfast the following morning. TRUST US!!

Week 3: Machete Tequila & Tacos

3-machete.jpg

Pork Taco: Perfectly crisp. PERFECT. This was the first taco I tried and I said it would be tough to beat this beauty. Green apples add a perfect sweetness to the smoked pork.

Week 4: TAG

4-tag.jpg

Flash-seared hamachi: Top-five favorite dish of all-time. This dish is so creative using jalapenos and pop rocks — YES, POP ROCKS CANDY — which makes it nothing short of amazing. If you have been to TAG and haven't ordered this dish, you are missing out.

Week 5: Acorn

5-acorn.jpg

Wagyu Beef Tartare: All three of us raved over this dish. It is not too often Nadia will eat raw meat but forkful after forkful she continued to enjoy this tasty dish. Paired with egg yolk and fried bread, this is a masterful plate that is a must on all menus.

Week 6: Humboldt Farm, Fish & Wine

6-humboldt.jpg

Herb-crusted grouper: Grouper is another one of my favorite dishes to order whenever I have a chance and without a doubt, Humboldt exceeded my expectations. With a crispy exterior that was marinated with a tomato basil vinaigrette, this dish is now tops on my all-time list of seafood entrees.

Week 7: Old Major

7-oldmajor.jpg

Ham & biscuits: Buttery, fall-apart cheddar biscuits slathered in a perfect combination of sweet and heat from the pepper jam. Add the stacked house-smoked ham to make the perfect slider.

Week 8: Izakaya Den

8a-izakaya.jpg

Jalapeno Sashimi: Tender and tasty hamachi topped with fresh jalapeno — or brush the pepper to the side and enjoy a milder flavor. Be sure to include some cilantro atop each piece.

8b-izakaya.jpg

Wagyu Strip Steak: Not to be confused with the tenderness of sushi, this dish had every right to be the talk of dinner. Tender and bursting with flavor, this steak should be ordered as a starter to share or enjoy it all to yourself and thank us later.

Related Content

news

Cover 4: Broncos fall 27-24 to Chiefs in season-ending nailbiter

Denver's 2017 season came to a close Sunday as they lost to Kansas City.

news

BMW Ultimate Performance: C.J. Anderson runs to the end

C.J. Anderson and the ground game got the Broncos going early in Washington, and then after the game was all but lost, he helped the team retrieve some dignity on a late drive.

news

Cover 4: Broncos' win streak ends with 27-11 loss to Washington

The Broncos couldn't capitalize on an early advantage and dropped to 5-10 on the year.

news

BMW Ultimate Performance: C.J. Anderson's quest for 1,000

Anderson's big night last week has him nearing a milestone number. If he hits it, he knows the accomplishment will belong to the offensive line as much as himself.

news

Cover 4: Broncos 'rush' by Colts for 25-13 win

In Thursday night's Color Rush game, the Broncos put together a strong second-half performance to capture their second victory in a row.

news

BMW Ultimate Performance: Brandon Marshall sets tone as defense delivers

The Broncos' first shutout in 12 years was also one of the NFL's most dominant defensive performances in recent memory.

news

Cover 4: Broncos race by Jets 23-0 to snap skid

These are the four pieces of information you need to know following the Broncos' win.

news

BMW Ultimate Performance: Justin Simmons steps up

With Aqib Talib suspended last Sunday, Simmons was asked to play slot cornerback, and delivered a big play and solid work against a demanding attack.

news

Cover 4: Dolphins best Broncos, 35-9

These are the four pieces of information you need to know following the Broncos' loss.

news

BMW Ultimate Performance: Shaquil Barrett

Barrett's big-play ability has been on display in consecutive games.

news

Cover 4: Broncos fall 21-14 to Raiders in Oakland

These are the four pieces of information you need to know following the Broncos' loss.

news

BMW Ultimate Performance: Broncos' exemplary work against the run starts up front

Last Sunday, they prevented Cincinnati's running backs from getting even a single first down on the ground, as the Bengals' only rushing first down was from QB Andy Dalton.

Advertising