McManus' Mile High Menu: Series recap

After living in the Denver area for almost two years now, my wife, Nadia, and I (newly married) have decided that every Friday we will have a date night that consists of visiting a restaurant we have never been to before. Each week we will alternate who picks the restaurant but the key is to pick a new place and to make it a surprise. We know Denver has a great food scene and wanted to highlight some of the restaurants that will fill up our stomachs every Friday night.

Nadia and I are not reviewing the restaurant, nor are we food critics; we just want to bring you along our food escapades around the Denver area. Please enjoy our opinions and photos of what we sank our teeth into and hopefully you will taste some of our recommendations for yourself, on your own night out.

Week 9: Series recap

Nadia and I want to thank you for following us on our eight-week restaurant tour around Denver's local food scene. Yes, we choose eight weeks for a reason since that is the number I don for the Denver Broncos every Sunday.

While it was difficult to pick our favorites, below are the dishes that caught our eye and satisfied our taste buds on our week-by-week dining experience.

Stay tuned for some exciting news about McManus' Mile High Menu this fall