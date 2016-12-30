Matt Paradis named Broncos' 2016 Ed Block Courage Award recipient

Each year, the Ed Block Courage Award honors players who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.

Paradis has played every snap for the Broncos over the past two seasons, including 999 snaps through 15 games in 2016, while working through hip injuries. He was named a Pro Bowl alternate for the first time in his career in 2016.

The Ed Block Courage Award is named in honor of Ed Block, the longtime head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts, who was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian.

Recipients are selected by their teammates for exceptional courage, great character and inspiring effort.

The 39th Ed Block Courage Awards, recognizing recipients from each of the 32 NFL teams, will be held March 9 at the Renaissance Hotel-Inner Harbor in Baltimore.

Previous Denver Broncos Ed Block Courage Award Winners