Madden ratings revealed for Pat Surtain II and entire Broncos roster on 'Madden NFL 24'

Earlier this week, we recapped the top Madden ratings for several Broncos players, including Justin Simmons, Jerry Jeudy and players from a few other position groups. Now, EA Sports has finished revealing the ratings for the rest of the roster.

After a first-team All-Pro 2022 season, cornerback Pat Surtain II is Denver's top-rated player with a 94 overall rating. He's the third-highest-rated cornerback in the NFL, behind only Jalen Ramsey and Jaire Alexander. Surtain's overall rating includes elite individual ratings in man coverage (96), zone coverage (93), play recognition (94), press coverage (94), speed (93), awareness (92) and stamina (96).

Since our last update, we've also gotten ratings for running backs, middle linebackers, offensive linemen, quarterbacks, tight ends, fullbacks and specialists. Here's a quick rundown of the newly released offensive and defensive position ratings:

Cornerbacks: In addition to Surtain, the Broncos have a stable of other excellent corners. Veteran K'Waun Williams received solid athletic ratings (87 in speed, 90 in acceleration and 87 in jumping) and got an 82 in play recognition. Second-year corner Damarri Mathis tied Surtain for the best speed rating among Denver's cornerbacks with a 93, and he got a 93 in acceleration and a 97 in jumping. Rookie Riley Moss got 95s in acceleration and agility, a 91 in speed and a 92 in jumping. Moss, who scored three defensive touchdowns and recorded 11 interceptions in college, also received an 83 in ball carrier vision.

Running back & fullback: Javonte Williams is Denver's top-rated rusher at 82 overall with great individual ratings in break tackle (96), trucking (92), acceleration (91) and carrying (90). Newcomer Samaje Perine has a 97 carry rating and ratings of 86 in stiff arm and trucking. New fullback Michael Burton has an 82 in lead blocking and strength.

Middle linebacker: Josey Jewell (80 overall) and Alex Singleton (79) are the expected starters and boast excellent ratings in tackling (89 and 92, respectively). Third-round pick Drew Sanders received solid athleticism ratings (84 in speed, 89 in acceleration and 88 in jumping) and, with his history playing some college football at outside linebacker, has the Broncos inside linebackers' best pass-rush ratings in finesse and power moves.

Offensive line: Madden projects the Broncos' five starters on the front line to be left tackle Garett Bolles (81 overall), left guard Ben Powers (81), center Lloyd Cushenberry (72), right guard Quinn Meinerz (78) and right tackle Mike McGlinchey (80). Some top individual ratings to note: Meinerz has a 91 in strength, an 88 in impact blocking and an 87 in lead block rating; McGlinchey has a 90 in run blocking, a 90 in run block power, a 91 in run block finesse and 95 in toughness; Powers has an 85 in pass blocking and an 85 in pass block power; Bolles has an 86 in pass block finesse and an 83 in pass block power.

Quarterback: Russell Wilson received high marks in throw power (92), play action (92), throw on the run (88), throw accuracy short (86), throw accuracy deep (85), break sack rating (86), stamina (98) and toughness (98). New Bronco Jarrett Stidham got an 86 in throw power, an 81 in short throw accuracy and an 80 in throw on the run.