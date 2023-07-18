Madden ratings revealed for Justin Simmons, Jerry Jeudy and other Broncos as 'Madden NFL 24' rolls out rating unveils

Football is almost here, and so is the next season of Madden.

As the release of "Madden NFL 24" approaches, EA Sports is unveiling the ratings for your favorite Broncos and other NFL players throughout the week, and so far we have a glimpse of wide receivers, safeties, outside linebackers and defensive linemen.

As of Tuesday, Justin Simmons is the top-rated Bronco with a rating of 92 overall. That's bolstered by elite ratings in jumping (96), play recognition (95), awareness (94), agility (94) and zone coverage (92). Overall, he's the second-highest-rated strong safety and third best among all safeties.

At wide receiver, the Broncos' trio of Jerry Jeudy (83), Courtland Sutton (82) and Tim Patrick (80) were grouped close together. Jeudy's top individual traits were acceleration (94) and change of direction (93), the latter of which tied for 10th among wideouts. Sutton's standout ratings came in acceleration (92), jumping (93) and spectacular catch (91). Patrick also excelled in jumping (89) and acceleration (91), and he has the best catch rating (89) on the team at wide receiver.

Madden rated KJ Hamler and Jalen Virgil as the Broncos' fastest wide receivers with a 94 rating, and second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. was close behind with a 92 rating.

At outside linebacker and along the defensive line, the Broncos' top-rated players are outside linebacker Randy Gregory (83), defensive end Zach Allen (79) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (78). To date, Jones is rated as the strongest Bronco with a rating of 88. On the pass-rushing front, Gregory has the Broncos' best finesse move rating (88) and Allen has the best power move rating (79).