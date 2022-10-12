Feel the Rush: Bradley Chubb is back to being a force off the edge for the Broncos

For a moment, Seattle's left tackle had Bradley Chubb in his sights.

Then, Chubb delivered a stutter-step and dipped under Charles Cross' left shoulder. As the offensive lineman turned to grab Chubb — a last gasp effort to keep the Broncos pass rusher away from the quarterback — No. 55 threw his right arm down into the throwing arm of Geno Smith.

The free football fluttered into Cross' hands, but the damage was done. Seattle couldn't convert the ensuing third-and-16, and the Broncos' defense got the ball back for its offense.

"I thought he had some great moves there," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game. "I thought did a really good job chasing after the ball and just playing with his hair on fire. I think that's what we want to see from him a leader of this team."

For Chubb, the sack was more than just a potentially game-changing play.

It was a sign — to himself, first and foremost — that he was back.

"It was dope," Chubb says. "It was good to see. [It was] good to feel that feeling again."

After a 12-sack rookie season and Pro Bowl appearance in 2020, Chubb was held without a sack in 2021 as he battled a pair of ankle injuries that cost him all but seven games last year.

"Last year with the tribulations and stuff, it was hard to go through," Chubb says.

Chubb's sack of Smith, which came in the midst of a dominant second-half shutout for Denver's defense, was the former fifth-overall pick's first sack since Nov. 29, 2020.

"You always remember your first sack," Chubb says. "I wanted to get back to that feeling. It kind of felt like that, just being in that situation and stuff like that. It was dope."

Chubb's first sack came in his third career game, as he took down Joe Flacco on the road in Baltimore. That play has stuck in his mind — and he said the play in Seattle will, too.

"[It's] more like a statement for myself, [that] you can still do this, you can still be at the highest level and stuff like that," Chubb says. "It was a good one for sure."

Chubb, who has shown his game-changing ability but also lost more than two dozen games to injury in his career, isn't as concerned with proving a point to the outside world. His 5.5 sacks through the first five weeks are tied for fifth in the NFL and may be a reminder to Broncos fans of his potential, but Chubb says he's purely focused on maintaining that success. If he plays well enough, he says, the respect for his game will come.

"It was a good start," Chubb says in mid-September. "But [I've] just got to keep pushing forward. Keep doing things, putting it out there on tape. Making sure it's known. Soon, I won't have to say it. It will be a known thing."

And make no mistake: Chubb's expectations are high. He still believes he can match the production of some of the league's top pass rushers, and he has aspirations to return to the Pro Bowl and earn his first All-Pro honors.

"Team goals for sure ultimately come first," Chubb says. "I want to win as many games as we possibly can win. But on the way to winning those games, I want to be looked at as one of the best at my position and make sure I go out there and practice like it."

Ahead of training camp, General Manager George Paton saw the signs that Chubb could return to his previous heights.

"What I'll say about Bradley is, I've only been here a year and a half, but he's had an incredible offseason," Paton said in late July when asked about Chubb's future. "… It's the first offseason he hasn't had to rehab and hasn't had a surgery. We're seeing the Bradley that I thought we were going to get when I got here. He's playing with reckless abandon. He's looked as good as the year when he had 12 sacks as far as I'm concerned.

"… We're excited about Bradley Chubb. We want him here a long time, and we'll just kind of keep all of that other stuff [about contract negotiations] in-house."

And as Chubb enters the final year of his rookie contract, he's also hopeful that he can continue his resurgence in Denver.