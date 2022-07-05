Decorah to Denver: Josey Jewell’s unglamorous path to the NFL

There can't be many farms in Decorah or northeastern Iowa like the Jewells', which Josey recognizes.

"Either the farms that old have been sold off or something else has happened where their family has all died out or there's no more of the name left," Jewell says. "A lot of consistency, a lot of hard work, which should hold some truth to your name or some hard work to your name, that your family's been in it for that long."

Bobby says he'd would love to have Josey back working the farm with his brother to help ensure family ownership for another generation, if not longer, and Josey certainly understands that challenge.

"I think he just understands how many people have come before him, whether it be his grandpa or his dad and how much work they put in to keep it in the name and how much it's going to be to be able to keep it in our name after this," Jewell says. "It's hard. Farming's a tough lifestyle. It's nonstop. … You wake up, you go to sleep and you live it, you breathe it. He takes pride in it."

The decision to join the family business doesn't have to be made just yet, though. Jewell has years ahead of him on the football field, but the thought's been percolating in his head for many years.

"I always thought in high school I'd come back and farm, and then I might still come back and do some small stuff," Jewell says. "But ever since then, college happened, and then the football kept on going. I kind of put it in the back of the brain. I might come back to it, maybe help out when I'm back. But probably not do a full-time farming thing. Maybe a little hobby farm myself or maybe work with my brother and dad and see how that goes. But who knows."

Regardless, Jewell's not going to be leaving Decorah. Just like he grew up loving the area, his children will probably do the same

Jewell and his wife, Micole, are building their own house in the area, and they've started their own business in Decorah, though it isn't a commercial farming enterprise. Inspired by their college years and their time in Denver, the couple wanted to open something similar to the healthy smoothie shops like those in Iowa City or Colorado. So the Root 43 juicery — a nod to his collegiate number — was born, opening in Decorah's The Landing Market in 2021.

"We wanted to put it all together," Jewell says. "And then my mom helped us out with the juices and her granola, her recipe. … Just kind of a cool vibe that we picked up as we were going along with our college football and now being with the Broncos. Just trying to pick up things and bring them back here."

Root 43 sells fresh-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls and bags of Jewell's mother's granola, and in the beginning, you probably could have gotten your acai bowl made by the NFL linebacker, too.

"The first two weeks when we opened up, I think it was last February, it was pretty rough," Jewell says. "It was just us two working the whole time. … I think it was 8 to like 5 almost every single day for those first two weeks."