Pat Surtain II and the family legacy that goes well beyond his famous father

Surtain II occasionally thinks about what it would be like to not be a Surtain, to not have the luxuries that his father's NFL career has afforded him.

"Sometimes, I just be thinking like, What if I had it different?" Surtain II admits. "What if I didn't have all this, the legacy behind me? What if I grew up in a sort of way like a majority of kids grow up?"

In other words, perhaps: What if he'd grown up in the atmosphere his father did?

"Obviously his lifestyle was different from me," Surtain II says. "I grew up around the NFL lifestyle in a calm, peaceful area. He grew up in a sort of violent drug area in the projects. So obviously his background was different from mine, but we all had the same type of personality, same type of determination, at the end of the day. His work ethic was different from mine, because you know he had a family to feed, he had people that's looking to him, towards him, just to be that dude to change their family's lives forever. I'm looking to be that dude to carry on a legacy."

Growing up, Surtain II resented the idea that he had it made just because of his last name. Obviously, he understands it's afforded him certain comforts and genetic abilities, but as a football player, he wanted to make sure that if you took the name off of his stats or off the back of his jersey, he'd stand out just as much.

"Being down here and having the same name as me," Surtain says, "a lot of people think that, OK, things are going to be given to him. He's Patrick Surtain II, he doesn't have to work as hard as other guys to get it. But I think he saw that and took offense to that. Like, Nah, I'm my own person. Even though I have my dad's name, I'm going to show you I'm the best at what I do. And he did it at the high school level, he did it at the college level. … The eye in the sky don't lie — you cut the film on and you see what kind of player he is."

But beyond perhaps some askance looks or whispers, the heavier psychological burden of also being named Patrick Surtain may be that he's constantly being measured up against his father. Is he as physically gifted? Is he as skilled in man-to-man coverage? How about zone coverage? Will he be able to make it to the NFL? Will he be as accomplished in the NFL? Maybe these are trivial concerns, but to Surtain II they may not be.

Regardless, Surtain II never wishes it away — neither the benefits nor the burdens.

"I would never ever change the way how I would be," Surtain II says. "I just think that when I look at it, being named after my dad, I just think that he did that because he'd seen something special in me. Like, You know what? I want to give him the same name because I think he could do probably bigger or better things than I have done.