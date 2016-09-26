Kubiak not opposed to seeing coaching staff receive opportunities

"I think that's great," Kubiak said. "Obviously we've got a very strong staff, some really good coaches and good people, guys working a lot ... to get opportunities like that. I know Tyke is a big Tigers fan and LSU graduate, so I think for his name to come up in a situation like that is exceptional.

"He's an amazing coach, a great person, handles personalities extremely well [and] gets the most out of his players. So I think that would be an exceptional thought. He's a heck of a football coach."