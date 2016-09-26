Denver Broncos | News

Kubiak not opposed to seeing coaching staff receive opportunities

Sep 26, 2016 at 07:07 AM

**

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —** LSU has an opening at head coach after firing Les Miles, and Broncos Head Coach Gary Kubiak thinks the answer could be on his staff.

When prompted with the possibility of LSU alumnus and Wide Receivers Coach Tyke Tolbert being approached about the position, Kubiak said he'd be happy for Tolbert to get that opportunity if it arose, or for anyone else on his staff if they had similar options.

160926_tolbert_CP.jpg

"I think that's great," Kubiak said. "Obviously we've got a very strong staff, some really good coaches and good people, guys working a lot ... to get opportunities like that. I know Tyke is a big Tigers fan and LSU graduate, so I think for his name to come up in a situation like that is exceptional.

"He's an amazing coach, a great person, handles personalities extremely well [and] gets the most out of his players. So I think that would be an exceptional thought. He's a heck of a football coach."

Tolbert graduated from LSU with bachelor's and master's degrees. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Tigers in the spring of 1994. Tolbert spent seven years coaching in the state of Louisiana after that, including four at Northeast Louisiana University (1994, 1995-97) and three years at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (1991-2001).

Related Content

news

Broncos designate LS Jacob Bobenmoyer for return from injured reserve

The team also announced that long snapper Mitchell Fraboni has been placed on IR.

news

Player Q&A: Corliss Waitman reflects on his international childhood, a promising start to his Broncos career and more

Before practice recently, we sat down with Waitman to talk about his childhood in Europe, what it was like to be named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week and more.

news

DE Dre'Mont Jones named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after win over Jacksonville

Jones recorded three tackles for loss and a sack in Denver's win against the Jaguars.

news

Injury Report: C Lloyd Cushenberry III to miss 'a couple weeks' with a groin strain

The Broncos will be without their starting center as he recovers from a groin injury, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday.

news

Greg Dulcich nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week after #DENvsJAX

In just the third game of his career, Dulcich made his first start and caught four passes for 87 yards.

news

Broncos to debut new uniform combination for London game vs. Jaguars

When the Broncos play in London for the first time in more than a decade, the team will wear a new uniform combination.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos to celebrate 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXII team during Week 7

Over the course of the week, the Broncos will recognize the franchise's first Super Bowl championship team, culminating in a halftime ceremony at Denver's game against the Jets.

news

Demaryius Thomas to be posthumously inducted into Colorado Sports Hall of Fame as part of Class of 2023

Thomas, who is being inducted posthumously, finished his career in Denver as one of the best receivers in franchise history.

news

Broncos sign LS Mitchell Fraboni, WR Trinity Benson to practice squad

Fraboni, a former long snapper and defensive lineman for Arizona State from 2014-17, previously competed with the Houston Texans during training camp in 2021.

news

Standing Tall: How Courtland Sutton grew his game

Just as he did as a kid, Sutton is playing as big as he is — and perhaps even bigger.

news

Injury Report: Garett Bolles, Ronald Darby to miss rest of 2022 season after suffering injuries in loss to Colts

The team is still working through its options before deciding on who will replace Bolles as the new starter at left tackle, Hackett said.

news

Mile High Morning: A look at the Broncos' recent success vs. the Colts

If the Broncos can get a win on Thursday, they can further push the series in their favor in recent memory and continue an impressive run against the Colts in Denver.

Advertising