'It was a no-brainer to me': OL Billy Turner returns to Denver to reunite with HC Nathaniel Hackett

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In free agency, decisions can result from any number of factors. Chief among them may be money, contract length, location, roster quality or roster fit.

But for offensive lineman Billy Turner, it came down to the simple fact that the Broncos have Nathaniel Hackett and the other 31 teams do not.

"It's special," Turner said Tuesday. "Any time you get to play for a great organization like the Denver Broncos, it's always a special thing. On top of that, [it was] being able to play for one of the better people that I've met in this industry and someone who I consider one of my great friends in this league — Coach Hackett and some of the other guys that were also in Green Bay. You can't pass up on a situation like that."

After forming that long-lasting bond in Green Bay over the previous three seasons, Turner and Hackett will continue their working relationship in Denver, after Turner signed with the Broncos on Monday.

And as good a fit as it's been for Turner on the field, their friendship — the impetus for Turner's decision — goes well beyond the football.

"I just think me and Hackett are cut from a similar cloth," Turner said Tuesday. "We were able to have conversations that aren't specifically about football. We can talk about everyday life situations. … We can also just sit there and sit in silence and enjoy that. Every day before practice when we were together the last three years in Green Bay, I would get ready for practice and tape my hands up and whatnot. He would just come over and he would sit next to me. Sometimes we would talk about things, sometimes we wouldn't.

"It was just it was one of those opportunities that we always had daily to sit there, to communicate and to learn about one another. He's just one of those bright, positive souls that I've fortunately had the great pleasure of meeting in this industry. There are a lot of people that come and go in the world of professional sports. When you're able to meet somebody that is a great person that you're able to consider a friend, you never want to pass up a situation where you have the opportunity to play for someone like that."

Turner's link to the Hackett family extends beyond just the patriarch, though. Because of his varied interests in culture, Turner has become Hackett's daughter's favorite player.