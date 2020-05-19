Denver Broncos | News

'It's still kind of surreal': Buccaneers writer Carmen Vitali details the Tom Brady effect in Tampa Bay

May 19, 2020 at 01:48 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

The Broncos' history vs. the Buccaneers in photos

Take a peek into the Broncos' photo archive with these photos of games throughout the series history vs. the Buccaneers.

Robert Delpino eludes the Buccaneers during a 17-10 loss to Tampa Bay on December 26, 1993.
1 / 43

Robert Delpino eludes the Buccaneers during a 17-10 loss to Tampa Bay on December 26, 1993.

Eric Lars Bakke
Reggie Rivers crosses the goal line on a 5-yard-rush for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Broncos' 17-10 loss on December 26, 1993.
2 / 43

Reggie Rivers crosses the goal line on a 5-yard-rush for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Broncos' 17-10 loss on December 26, 1993.

Eric Lars Bakke
Reggie Rivers looks upfield as he rushes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Broncos' 17-10 loss on December 26, 1993.
3 / 43

Reggie Rivers looks upfield as he rushes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Broncos' 17-10 loss on December 26, 1993.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Bill Romanowski tackles a Buccaneer during a September 15, 1996 win (27-23) against Tampa Bay.
4 / 43

Linebacker Bill Romanowski tackles a Buccaneer during a September 15, 1996 win (27-23) against Tampa Bay.

Michael Martin
Running back Terrell Davis runs the ball upfield during a September 15, 1996 win (27-23) over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
5 / 43

Running back Terrell Davis runs the ball upfield during a September 15, 1996 win (27-23) over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Martin
Shannon Sharpe makes a reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, FL in Kansas City, MO on September 26, 1999.
6 / 43

Shannon Sharpe makes a reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, FL in Kansas City, MO on September 26, 1999.

Eric Lars Bakke
Terrell Davis rushes the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, FL in Kansas City, MO on September 26, 1999.
7 / 43

Terrell Davis rushes the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, FL in Kansas City, MO on September 26, 1999.

Eric Lars Bakke
Brian Griese drops back in the pocket against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, FL in Kansas City, MO on September 26, 1999.
8 / 43

Brian Griese drops back in the pocket against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, FL in Kansas City, MO on September 26, 1999.

Eric Lars Bakke
The Broncos and Buccaneers line up on the line of scrimmage against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, FL in Kansas City, MO on September 26, 1999.
9 / 43

The Broncos and Buccaneers line up on the line of scrimmage against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, FL in Kansas City, MO on September 26, 1999.

Eric Lars Bakke
Neil Smith moves in to make a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, FL in Kansas City, MO on September 26, 1999.
10 / 43

Neil Smith moves in to make a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, FL in Kansas City, MO on September 26, 1999.

Eric Lars Bakke
John Lynch at his safety position during the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 3, 2004 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
11 / 43

John Lynch at his safety position during the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 3, 2004 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Jake Plummer rolls out of the pocket during the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 3, 2004 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
12 / 43

Jake Plummer rolls out of the pocket during the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 3, 2004 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

John Lynch stuffs Mike Alstott during the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 3, 2004 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
13 / 43

John Lynch stuffs Mike Alstott during the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 3, 2004 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Eric Lars Bakke/©Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Bronco Patrick Hape spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown on a five yard pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFL game on October 3, 2004 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
14 / 43

Denver Bronco Patrick Hape spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown on a five yard pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFL game on October 3, 2004 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Eric Lars Bakke/©Eric Lars Bakke
Champ Bailey and his teammates stuff Mike Alstott during the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 3, 2004 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
15 / 43

Champ Bailey and his teammates stuff Mike Alstott during the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 3, 2004 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Reuben Droughns rushes the ball during the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 3, 2004 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
16 / 43

Reuben Droughns rushes the ball during the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 3, 2004 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Denver Bronco safety John Lynch is nearly brought to tears after fans in Tampa Bay applauded the former 11 year Buccaneer veteran as he left the field Sunday night during the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 3, 2004 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
17 / 43

Denver Bronco safety John Lynch is nearly brought to tears after fans in Tampa Bay applauded the former 11 year Buccaneer veteran as he left the field Sunday night during the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 3, 2004 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Eric Lars Bakke/©Eric Lars Bakke
John Lynch celebrates and thanks his teammates after receiving a game ball during the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 3, 2004 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
18 / 43

John Lynch celebrates and thanks his teammates after receiving a game ball during the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 3, 2004 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Brandon Marshall gets into the pregame introductions with Jay Cutler prior to action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Invesco Field October 5, 2008
19 / 43

Brandon Marshall gets into the pregame introductions with Jay Cutler prior to action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Invesco Field October 5, 2008

Jay Cutler pass to Tony Scheffler in the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Invesco Field October 5, 2008
20 / 43

Jay Cutler pass to Tony Scheffler in the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Invesco Field October 5, 2008

Dre' Bly and Nate Webster ties up Earnest Graham in the first quarter of action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Invesco Field October 5, 2008
21 / 43

Dre' Bly and Nate Webster ties up Earnest Graham in the first quarter of action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Invesco Field October 5, 2008

Elvis Dumervil dives after the quarterback during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Denver Broncos, October 5, 2008.
22 / 43

Elvis Dumervil dives after the quarterback during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Denver Broncos, October 5, 2008.

Ebenezer Ekuban flexes after a sack during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Denver Broncos, October 5, 2008.
23 / 43

Ebenezer Ekuban flexes after a sack during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Denver Broncos, October 5, 2008.

Brandon Stokely heads to the end zone on a 10 yard reception for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Invesco Field October 5, 2008
24 / 43

Brandon Stokely heads to the end zone on a 10 yard reception for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Invesco Field October 5, 2008

Nic Clemons sacks Jeff Garcia for a five yard loss in the fourth quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Invesco Field October 5, 2008
25 / 43

Nic Clemons sacks Jeff Garcia for a five yard loss in the fourth quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Invesco Field October 5, 2008

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
D.J. Williams takes the ball-carrier to the ground during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Denver Broncos, October 5, 2008.
26 / 43

D.J. Williams takes the ball-carrier to the ground during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Denver Broncos, October 5, 2008.

Eddie Royal returns a punt during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Denver Broncos, October 5, 2008.
27 / 43

Eddie Royal returns a punt during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Denver Broncos, October 5, 2008.

Denver Broncos defensive end Elvis Dumervil (92) puts pressure on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh Freemna (5) during third quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Dec. 2, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
28 / 43

Denver Broncos defensive end Elvis Dumervil (92) puts pressure on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh Freemna (5) during third quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Dec. 2, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus/2012 Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) looks for extra yards after a reception during second quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Dec. 2, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
29 / 43

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) looks for extra yards after a reception during second quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Dec. 2, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus/2012 Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) and defensive end Elvis Dumervil (92) pressure the quarterback during third quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on December 2, 2012.
30 / 43

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) and defensive end Elvis Dumervil (92) pressure the quarterback during third quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on December 2, 2012.

Ben Hays/2012 Ben Hays
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown after an interception during third quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Dec. 2, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
31 / 43

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown after an interception during third quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Dec. 2, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus/2012 Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) celebrates with Von Miller (58) after Miller intercepted a pass and scored during third quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field December 2, 2012 in Denver, CO.
32 / 43

Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) celebrates with Von Miller (58) after Miller intercepted a pass and scored during third quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field December 2, 2012 in Denver, CO.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Trindon Holliday (11) returns a punt for 45 yards during third quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on December 2, 2012.
33 / 43

Denver Broncos wide receiver Trindon Holliday (11) returns a punt for 45 yards during third quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on December 2, 2012.

Ben Hays/2012 Ben Hays
Denver Broncos defensive tackle Mitch Unrein (96) reaches for a Peyton Manning pass in the end zone for a touchdown during first quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field December 2, 2012 in Denver, CO.
34 / 43

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Mitch Unrein (96) reaches for a Peyton Manning pass in the end zone for a touchdown during first quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field December 2, 2012 in Denver, CO.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) congratulates Demaryius Thomas (88) after a catching a touchdown pass during third quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Dec. 2, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
35 / 43

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) congratulates Demaryius Thomas (88) after a catching a touchdown pass during third quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Dec. 2, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus/2012 Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) readies at the line of scrimmage during first quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on December 2, 2012.
36 / 43

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) readies at the line of scrimmage during first quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on December 2, 2012.

Ben Hays/2012 Ben Hays
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) drops back to pass during first quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Dec. 2, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
37 / 43

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) drops back to pass during first quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Dec. 2, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus/2012 Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tiquan Underwood during third quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Dec. 2, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)
38 / 43

Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tiquan Underwood during third quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Dec. 2, 2012 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by: Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus/2012 Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) scores on a one yard run during second quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fl. October 2, 2016.
39 / 43

Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) scores on a one yard run during second quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fl. October 2, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) scores on an 11-yard pass for a 1st quarter touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fl. October 2, 2016.
40 / 43

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) scores on an 11-yard pass for a 1st quarter touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fl. October 2, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos linebacker Todd Davis (51) pressures Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) on a pass during first quarter action in the NFL game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fl. October 2, 2016.
41 / 43

Denver Broncos linebacker Todd Davis (51) pressures Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) on a pass during first quarter action in the NFL game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fl. October 2, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) intercepts a Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) pass and returns it 25 yards during the first quarter in the NFL game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fl. October 2, 2016.
42 / 43

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) intercepts a Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) pass and returns it 25 yards during the first quarter in the NFL game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fl. October 2, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) intercepts his second Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) pass and returns it 15 yards during second quarter action in the NFL game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fl. October 2, 2016.
43 / 43

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) intercepts his second Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) pass and returns it 15 yards during second quarter action in the NFL game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fl. October 2, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As the Broncos approach the season, we're chatting with reporters who cover each of the team's opponents. We continue with Carmen Vitali, a staff writer for Buccaneers.com.

For a look at all angles of the Broncos' Week 3 matchup, click here.

Aric DiLalla: Could you take me back to March in terms of the reaction around the organization after signing Tom Brady and what he's expected to bring to Tampa?

Carmen Vitali: "I think the overarching feeling by everyone was just a sense of disbelief. I don't know how much the current climate played into it, not being able to have a press conference with him, actually have him in the building [and] see him in Bucs gear, his Bucs uniform. None of it felt real for a really long time. But I think that the biggest thing was it already shifted the dynamic. To have someone like that with that much experience and that much invested in another franchise jump ship — no pun intended — to come to Tampa, I think it really gave a lot of the guys a confidence boost in a lot of ways. It was like 'We have a great team, and now people might know that we have a great team.' So I think everyone's really excited to learn from him. [It's] the attitude and the work ethic that he brings in addition to the experience. I know that obviously our receivers are super excited, our defense is even really excited just to know that they have that kind of guy on the other side of the ball. But yeah, it's still kind of surreal in a lot of ways."

AD: How has the process gone of Brady learning a new system with Bruce Arians after spending so long in New England?

CV: "From what I've heard, everything has been fine. I think everyone heard the story of him accidentally walking into somebody else's house when he was going to pick up the playbook from [Offensive Coordinator] Byron Leftwich, so I think it maybe got off to a little bit of a rocky start. But anything that Bruce has said about him, anything Jason Licht our GM has said about him, obviously he's the consummate pro and they're not worried about him picking anything up or understanding any sort of scheme that he's now having to learn. From everything we've heard, which again is probably not much, … it's been good so far."

AD: Maybe the bigger surprise was Rob Gronkowski being traded to Tampa Bay before the draft. What are the expectations for him? Is he the clear-cut starter there at tight end?

CV: "In some ways, yes. In some ways, no. Just because I don't think you want to necessarily have him shoulder the load — at least not initially. He has spent a year out of football. When we got on to talk to him for the first time on Zoom, he said that he hadn't really picked up a football in a long time and then a couple months before the whole coming-out-of-retirement thing happened, he threw the ball around with Tom. That was the first time he had touched it in almost a year. He's obviously one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game, so I'm not worried about his ball skills or anything like that. And obviously playing with a guy like Tom Brady, you're going to work through anything you have to do to get back up to speed. I mean, I don't want his arrival to overshadow the tight end talent that we already have. O.J. Howard, Cam Brate and then even when you look down the line at like Anthony Auclair, who was primarily used as a blocking tight end. Even in training camp last year, I remember seeing him really starting to focus on his hands and pass-catching ability. There were some catches that I saw him make that I was like, 'Wow, he's a viable threat in the passing game.' And even down to Tanner Hudson. That position group is so deep that even if Gronk is the bona fide starter, you don't need to put the entire tight end game on him. You've got a ton of guys to back him up, and I think that you're going to see a lot of two- and even three-tight-end sets out there. The Bucs probably put out more three-tight-end sets than most people realize and two-tight-end sets. O.J. Howard got just as many snaps if not more last year than he ever has. His production wasn't there, but he's being used in different ways. That's kind of the point of him developing his game more. You're going to see a lot of tight ends, I feel like. People think that Bruce Arians doesn't use them, but he just uses them in different ways. So we'll see what that ends up looking like."

AD: How did Mike Evans and Chris Godwin react to the Brady news, and do you think they could compete to be the league's best wide-receiving duo?

CV: "I mean, I would have to think that, especially in their minds, they are the league's best duo at this point. They have a tremendous amount of confidence in themselves, and rightfully so. They are super excited to play with Tom and to learn from him. That's not a knock — they're very close still with Jameis [Winston]. I think that there was a little bit of trying to work around that dynamic where he was a great quarterback for them. For Mike Evans, that was the longest time he had ever been with a quarterback, and they have a tremendous relationship. But when you do get the chance to catch passes from a guy that's been in the league for 20 years and is arguably the best to ever do it, I think you're obviously super excited. It's really exciting for Brady himself. Obviously, that played a big role in him coming to Tampa, because the weapons he's going to be surrounded with here are unlike pretty much any team he had in New England save for maybe the 2011 team. I think that they understand that they're being looked to, to kind of lead this offense and [help] Brady getting acclimated. They're excited and I can't wait to see what they're able to do this year."

AD: The Bucs moved up a spot in the 2020 NFL Draft to draft Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs. Is he going to be the Day 1 starter at right tackle?

CV: "He should be kind of a plug-and-play guy at right tackle, but Bruce [Arians] did say they're not going to push him into anything unless he's ready. Obviously that position is one where the jump from college to pro for offensive lineman is one of the most stark and it takes a little bit of development. He comes from a big-time program in Iowa. It's a program that Bruce is very familiar with and Jason. They knew Tristan's offensive line coach. It should be a pretty seamless transition to get him up to speed, and should that be case, the Bucs have a pretty obvious at right tackle and he'd be the one to fill it — especially when you trade up in the first round to go get him."

AD: The Bucs' rushing defense was first in 2019, but the passing defense ranked 30th. Where does that entire unit stand right now?

CV: "The passing defense got a lot better toward the end of the year. … I think [what] the secondary especially is stressing now this offseason [is] an uptick in takeaways. They want to turn those passes defensed into interceptions. … They kind of pulled it all together toward the end, and I think the emphasis now is just continuing what they started there. You know the run defense is going to be fine. You're returning all your starters on your front seven, so you know up front, you're good. One of the things one of our cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting said just last week was by the Bucs resigning all of those guys, what it means to the back end is it basically means interceptions. They know they're going to pressure the quarterback. They're going to force some errant throws, and there's going to be a lot of balls in the air. They're just going to have to capitalize on it. To take that next step, they're definitely going to have to get more takeaways and improve that turnover margin. That's kind of what killed the team last year, which was obviously a combination of the offensive turnovers and the defensive takeaways. We'll see if we can cut down the turnovers on offense and increase the takeaways on defense, [if] that'll propel us into the postseason hopefully."

AD: What's Tampa's perspective on this Week 3 game and what do you think the keys will be?

CV: "We did a roundtable discussion last week on Bucs.com … about the toughest stretch of the schedule, and I actually said the stretch that includes the game out in Denver and then the subsequent two weeks after because we have to play a Thursday night game two weeks later in Chicago. One of the things about Denver — the last time the Bucs have been there is 2012 — … the altitude takes some adjusting and it puts your conditioning to the test from that standpoint. That will definitely be something that I think they'll have to adjust to. With this current climate, I'm not exactly sure how that's going to work — whether or not we can get out there early. As far as the team, you guys had a good rushing attack. … It's going to be another test for the run defense. Drew Lock is one of those guys that he's kind of an unknown right now for this team. [There's] minimal tape obviously of him from last year, so getting you guys early in the season, there's not going to be much tape on Drew [in the new offensive system] when we come to town. I think there's a lot of unknowns there. Obviously, Von Miller is one of the best if not the best outside linebackers to play the game. I think that Tom Brady is very well aware of him and how effective he is in the pass rush. I definitely think that no one is taking this matchup lightly and we'll see. There will just be so many unknowns playing Week 3 of the season."

Related Content

news

Broncos Camp Questions: How will the Broncos split carries between Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III?

There's no guaranteed right answer — unless you're a fantasy football player — which makes the coming weeks so interesting.

news

Broncos Training Camp: Back Together Saturday practice tickets now available

UPDATE: All tickets have been claimed.

news

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams earns high praise in top-10 RB ranking from ESPN

"You can't get him on the ground, can't tackle him," an NFL personnel official told ESPN. "That kid is really good."

news

ESPN announces broadcast crew for Broncos' Week 8 game in London vs. Jacksonville

Play-by-play commentator Steve Levy will be joined by analysts Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky, as well as reporter Laura Rutledge.

news

Broncos Camp Questions: Can the Broncos' outside linebackers lead a pass-rush resurgence?

New Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero inherits one of the top secondaries in the NFL, but the pass rush will need to deliver for the Broncos to reach their desired heights.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Russell Wilson make ESPN's top-10 position rankings

An NFL personnel evaluator said Surtain is a "unicorn in the sense that he's supremely talented, has great football IQ and works hard."

news

Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group

news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons picked as NFL's top safety in 2022 by ESPN panel of executives, coaches and players

"He's got the ideal range and size to handle everything," a scout for an AFC team told ESPN.

news

Sacco Sez: A look back through NFL MVP history

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the history of the NFL MVP award, as presented by the Associated Press.

news

Broncos Camp Questions: Who will back up Russell Wilson?

This won't be the training camp battle that gets the most attention, and it's certainly not the most important. The Broncos must still be ready.

news

Broncos fund 100 USA Football coaching certifications to support youth players

USA Football's Master Trainers will conduct the certification process, which benefits children and youth football programs in Colorado and surrounding areas.

news

Mile High Morning: The quotes that help make the Hall of Fame cases for Gradishar, Reeves and Shanahan

Each of the three have a great case, and over the years, many of the game's great players, coaches and reporters have said why.

Advertising