'It's still kind of surreal': Buccaneers writer Carmen Vitali details the Tom Brady effect in Tampa Bay

AD: How did Mike Evans and Chris Godwin react to the Brady news, and do you think they could compete to be the league's best wide-receiving duo?

CV: "I mean, I would have to think that, especially in their minds, they are the league's best duo at this point. They have a tremendous amount of confidence in themselves, and rightfully so. They are super excited to play with Tom and to learn from him. That's not a knock — they're very close still with Jameis [Winston]. I think that there was a little bit of trying to work around that dynamic where he was a great quarterback for them. For Mike Evans, that was the longest time he had ever been with a quarterback, and they have a tremendous relationship. But when you do get the chance to catch passes from a guy that's been in the league for 20 years and is arguably the best to ever do it, I think you're obviously super excited. It's really exciting for Brady himself. Obviously, that played a big role in him coming to Tampa, because the weapons he's going to be surrounded with here are unlike pretty much any team he had in New England save for maybe the 2011 team. I think that they understand that they're being looked to, to kind of lead this offense and [help] Brady getting acclimated. They're excited and I can't wait to see what they're able to do this year."

AD: The Bucs moved up a spot in the 2020 NFL Draft to draft Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs. Is he going to be the Day 1 starter at right tackle?

CV: "He should be kind of a plug-and-play guy at right tackle, but Bruce [Arians] did say they're not going to push him into anything unless he's ready. Obviously that position is one where the jump from college to pro for offensive lineman is one of the most stark and it takes a little bit of development. He comes from a big-time program in Iowa. It's a program that Bruce is very familiar with and Jason. They knew Tristan's offensive line coach. It should be a pretty seamless transition to get him up to speed, and should that be case, the Bucs have a pretty obvious at right tackle and he'd be the one to fill it — especially when you trade up in the first round to go get him."

AD: The Bucs' rushing defense was first in 2019, but the passing defense ranked 30th. Where does that entire unit stand right now?

CV: "The passing defense got a lot better toward the end of the year. … I think [what] the secondary especially is stressing now this offseason [is] an uptick in takeaways. They want to turn those passes defensed into interceptions. … They kind of pulled it all together toward the end, and I think the emphasis now is just continuing what they started there. You know the run defense is going to be fine. You're returning all your starters on your front seven, so you know up front, you're good. One of the things one of our cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting said just last week was by the Bucs resigning all of those guys, what it means to the back end is it basically means interceptions. They know they're going to pressure the quarterback. They're going to force some errant throws, and there's going to be a lot of balls in the air. They're just going to have to capitalize on it. To take that next step, they're definitely going to have to get more takeaways and improve that turnover margin. That's kind of what killed the team last year, which was obviously a combination of the offensive turnovers and the defensive takeaways. We'll see if we can cut down the turnovers on offense and increase the takeaways on defense, [if] that'll propel us into the postseason hopefully."

AD: What's Tampa's perspective on this Week 3 game and what do you think the keys will be?