'It's on us to go make a play': Broncos tired of wasting opportunities as they suffer fourth consecutive loss

DENVER — The Broncos have been in every game this season.

In a 2-5 start, they've had a chance in the fourth quarter to grab a win in each of their losses.

Ahead of Sunday's loss to the Jets, the Broncos had lost three games by a total of seven points. And in losing a 16-9 decision in Week 7, they secured their fourth one-possession loss of the season.

Yes, they've had their chances.

And they're tired of it.

"I'm sick of being up here saying the same thing over and over again," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "The opportunities are there. At some point we have to take it; there's no excuses. We've been in every single game. We have to win these games. As a team, as an offense, defense, everybody. We've had these opportunities, we have been in these situations. It's frustrating being up here having to say the same thing because, like I said, those opportunities are there. We have to make them. It's that simple: It's the NFL. It's going to be hard. Especially close games, which we've been in, you have to come through and win those games."

Similar to many of the Broncos' six previous games, the Denver defense did its part. Outside of a 62-yard Breece Hall touchdown run, Denver limited quarterback Zach Wilson and the offense. The Jets recorded seven three-and-outs in the game and were just 3-of-14 on third down. The Broncos held the Jets to a pair of field goals in the second half, and they harassed Wilson for much of the afternoon.

It still wasn't enough, as the Broncos managed just nine points.

"When your defense is playing as well as our defense is, you shouldn't be losing games," Rypien said. "That's just point-blank, period, a fact. We have to figure out what we can do to turn this thing around because I still think we have a good team. We have to figure out what are our best plays on offense. Everybody has to be on the same page as far as what we're trying to do, how we're trying to attack defenses [and] go into each week and have conviction and a plan."

The Broncos found success in the first half, as they pieced together a 13-play touchdown drive that featured nine runs.

In the second half, though, the Broncos began with six consecutive passes — and Rypien ended up with 46 attempts on the afternoon.