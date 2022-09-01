'It's going to be huge for our franchise': Russell Wilson's teammates excited about what his contract extension means for the Broncos' future

Gordon noted that he had a feeling Wilson would become a superstar from the moment he first laid eyes on the quarterback, because his championship mindset set Wilson apart even as a college player.

"When he walked in the room, I remember we [were] all in the team meeting room, and he had just walked in and it was just like … 'Yeah, he's a winner,'" Gordon said. "He just had that aura about him, so I kind of knew he was going to be right where he is today."

On the offensive line, players were excited about having a consistent presence with a brilliant football mind behind them in the pocket for years to come. They also understand the added responsibility they now have to help Wilson stay healthy for a long career.

"Now for us up front, now we know we've got to keep him clean, keep him healthy," center Lloyd Cushenberry III said. "… Our job is to keep him protected so he can play as long as he wants to."

Cushenberry added that while Wilson has helped him become a better player on the field, he has learned the most from his quarterback by how he carries himself off the field.

"I always kind of looked up to him from afar, but now getting to know him as a person, see what type of father he is, the type of man he is, it's someone I want to be someday," Cushenberry said. "So it's great to be around him."

Guard Dalton Risner talked about how fortunate the team is to have such a great leader as their quarterback, and highlighted the importance of the player that has the ball in their hands on every single play steering the ship. He pointed to Wilson's extension as a sign that team ownership is committed to Wilson and believes that he can lead the Broncos to many years of success.